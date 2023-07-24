Online Banking Market Share 2023 : Industry Trends & Top Players, Future Growth by 2028

Online Banking Market Report

Online banking offers more convenience, saves time, delivers a smooth experience, and eliminates the need for customers to visit the physical branch.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Online Banking Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global online banking market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Online Banking Market?

The global online banking market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Online Banking?

Online banking refers to the electronic platform provided by banks and financial institutions that enables customers to perform various banking activities over the internet. It provides a convenient and secure way for individuals and businesses to manage their finances without having to visit a physical bank branch. It enables users to view their account balances, transaction history, and statements online. It also allows individuals to track their expenses, categorize transactions, and set up alerts for specific account activities. It offers 24/7 access to banking services, allowing customers to perform transactions and manage their finances at anytime from anywhere with an internet connection.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the online banking industry?

At present, the increasing demand for online banking, as it provides access to additional services, such as online loan applications, investment management, credit card management, and insurance services, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market.

Besides this, the rising popularity of mobile banking due to the increasing utilization of smartphones and various mobile devices is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing shift towards digital channels for fulfilling banking needs is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the rising number of online banking platforms providing personalized customer experiences is bolstering the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Banking Type:

• Retail Banking

• Corporate Banking

• Investment Banking

Breakup by Software Type:

• Customized Software

• Standard Software

Breakup by Service Type:

• Payments

• Processing Services

• Customer and Channel Management

• Wealth Management

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Aci Worldwide Inc.

Backbase

Capital Banking Solutions

CGI Inc.

ebankIT

EdgeVerve Systems Limited (Infosys Limited)

Fiserv Inc.

Halcom d.d. (Constellation Software Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Technisys

Temenos AG.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

