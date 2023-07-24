Governor Shapiro Delivers $1 Million Community Relief Fund from Norfolk Southern to Western PA 

At Governor Shapiro’s Direction, Darlington Township and Lawrence County Receive $1 Million from Norfolk Southern for Community Relief

Governor Shapiro Continues to Hold Norfolk Southern Accountable as Company Makes Further Payments to Western Pennsylvania Communities

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced that Norfolk Southern Corporation, at his request, sent $1 million directly to communities in Western Pennsylvania to assist with community relief following the company’s February train derailment. This comes as a key part of the multi-million dollar commitment Governor Shapiro secured from Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw, including the first $1 million the company already repaid to Pennsylvania fire departments and first responders.

Darlington Township has received $660,000 and Lawrence County has received $340,000 to use for community relief. Local leaders in Darlington Township and Lawrence County will determine how this funding will be directed to benefit their respective communities.

“Every step of the way, my Administration has made clear that we are focused on delivering the help our communities need and holding Norfolk Southern accountable,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “We will continue to follow through on our promises and support the people and communities that have been impacted. This critical funding will help Darlington Township and Lawrence County build back better than before, and my Administration will continue to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts on our Commonwealth.”

This funding from Norfolk Southern is part of the commitment Governor Shapiro secured from the company to pay for millions in damages to Pennsylvania and impacted residents. Governor Shapiro continues to deliver on his promise to hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts to the Commonwealth, as well as support Western PA communities in their ongoing recovery.

“At the direction of Governor Shapiro’s office, Norfolk Southern has issued a payment of $660,000 to Darlington Township. We will be depositing these funds into an account to help us walk down the roads of recovery and prevention,” said Darlington Township Board of Supervisors Chairman Mike Carreon. “To the residents of Darlington Township, know this is not a settlement, but a small step forward. We continue in discussions with Norfolk Southern in an effort to address both our short- and long-term concerns. We would like to thank all federal, state, and local officials who continue to support us as we move forward.”

In addition to securing critical funding for Darlington Township and Lawrence County, Governor Shapiro has led the way to ensure that Pennsylvanians are receiving reimbursements for losses they incurred as a result of Norfolk Southern’s train derailment. In March, Governor Shapiro announced that Norfolk Southern had completed $1 million in reimbursements to replace damaged equipment for first responders and Pennsylvania fire departments who responded to the derailment.

Individuals who were impacted by the derailment and want to apply for reimbursements should visit this link to learn how to apply as the Shapiro Administration continues working to hold Norfolk Southern accountable and secure funding for all damages to our Commonwealth.

“The Lawrence County Commissioners appreciate receiving these funds and thank the Governor and the company for their efforts,” said Lawrence County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dan Vogler. “We will be earmarking these dollars for the municipalities in our county who were in the closest proximity to the derailment along with an agency that can assist other businesses and residents throughout the county who may have been impacted.”

The Shapiro Administration is committed to delivering help for Western Pennsylvanians and ensuring communities and businesses have the resources they need to rebuild. Recently, Governor Shapiro, PA Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Rich Negrin, and PA Department of Agriculture (PDA) Secretary Russell Redding visited the Shapiro Administration’s small business resource fair in Darlington Township and met with small business owners, farmers, and residents who have been impacted by the derailment.

The Shapiro Administration continues to conduct environmental testing in the area impacted by the train derailment to ensure the safety of the people, plants, and animals in the region. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced two weeks ago that samples from crops in Beaver and Washington Counties show no contamination stemming from the train derailment. Area producers requested testing of plant tissue to understand the full impact of the derailment on their agricultural products. Complete plant tissue test results appear along with final sample results from DEP’s soil and water testing on the interactive map launched in April on DEP’s website. Pennsylvania agencies continue to see no contamination in Western PA related to the February Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine.

Visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency’s (PEMA) dashboard for more information about resources available to Pennsylvania residents.

