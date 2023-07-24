Myriad Genetics Announces Inclusion of Breast Density to MyRisk® with RiskScore® Breast Cancer Risk Assessment

/EIN News/ -- RiskScore is the first validated risk model that includes breast density, personal/family history and genetic markers



This comprehensive model is expected to identify more patients that could benefit from a change in their breast care

SALT LAKE CITY, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced its MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore® now incorporates breast density using Tyrer-Cuzick version 8 (TCv8) to provide patients and providers with a more comprehensive look at their five-year and remaining lifetime risk for breast cancer. MyRisk with RiskScore is the first breast cancer risk model that includes breast density, personal/family clinical history and a polygenic risk score (PRS) based on genetically determined ancestry.

Breast density plays a critical role in breast cancer screening and diagnosis. The Federal Drug Administration recently updated mammography regulations requiring mammography facilities to notify patients about the density of their breasts by September 2024. Higher-density tissue can make it more difficult to detect breast masses or cancer during a screening and may require additional imaging tests. The incorporation of this critical piece of information into MyRisk with RiskScore, and Myriad’s recently launched cancer risk assessment program, is expected to help providers and their imaging networks offer more personalized patient care and detect breast cancer in its early stages, when there is the greater chance of a cure.

"SimonMed uses TCv8 to estimate breast cancer risk based not only on multiple clinical factors and family history but also in particular on breast density. Higher breast density is associated with a greater risk of breast cancer,” said John Simon, MD, CEO of SimonMed and board-certified Radiologist. “We are encouraged that we can now incorporate breast density in our breast cancer risk assessment tool from Myriad Genetics. This will help save lives by helping personalize the imaging pathway."

To further reaffirm the benefits of RiskScore with TCv8, Myriad shared data from a study titled A breast cancer risk model incorporating TCv8 and a PRS for diverse ancestries at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The results showed the addition of PRS substantially improved risk stratification over TCv8 alone, and may allow for a more personalized approach to breast cancer risk reduction and early detection strategies, such as preventive medications or increased surveillance.

“Patients with dense breasts often rely on traditional screening methods that may not be enough to identify cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages,” said Melissa Gonzales, president of women’s health, Myriad Genetics. “At Myriad, we're committed to providing patients and providers with the most advanced tools to assess breast cancer risk. By validating breast density and other risk factors into RiskScore, we can provide a comprehensive breast cancer risk assessment individualized for each patient’s unique risk factors.”

For more information about MyRisk with RiskScore, please visit: https://myriad.com/hcp-myrisk-hereditary-cancer-test/.

