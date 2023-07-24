Submit Release
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Second Quarter 2023 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share
  • Core net income(1) of $7.1 million, or $0.79 per diluted share(1)            
  • Net interest income of $19.4 million, a decrease of $114,000 from the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.73%, down 34 basis points from the prior quarter
  • NIM of 3.74% on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (“NIM - FTE”)(1) 
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.60%; return on average stockholders’ equity (“ROAE”) of 18.15%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 20.01%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.29%; and core ROATCE(1) of 16.13%
  • Efficiency ratio of 51.00%
  • Linked-quarter loan growth was 17.4% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposit growth was 30.1% annualized and 20.7% annualized, net of brokered deposits
  • Repurchased $405,000 of common stock, representing 19,202 shares at an average price of $21.07 during the quarter   
(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
         

ANNISTON, Ala., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the “Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $8.8 million, or $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $7.7 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $5.2 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported core net income of $7.1 million, or $0.79 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.80 diluted core earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023, and core net income of $5.3 million, or $0.59 diluted core earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022 (see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).


CEO Commentary
         
Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States, said, “Our team continued to identify attractive lending opportunities and build deposits across our footprint, prudently growing and delivering strong earnings while maintaining our unwavering focus on risk management and excellent credit quality.’’

“Our total loans grew 4.3% from the prior quarter and 20.0% from the second quarter of 2022. We more than funded our loan growth with an increase in our core deposits as we continued to expand our customer base. Meanwhile, our non-performing loans as a percentage of the overall portfolio totaled just 0.06%, down from both the first quarter and a year earlier. We continue to build upon the momentum we generated over the past several years across some of the most economically resilient markets in the South.’’

“While our funding costs rose during the quarter alongside higher interest rates, impacting our net interest margin, we have robust liquidity and capital levels that give Southern States the financial strength to drive ongoing growth. We are well-positioned to cultivate new business through superior customer service, giving gives us confidence in our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
    
       
  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2023 vs.
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Average interest-earning assets $ 2,091,998     $ 1,947,957     $ 1,710,022     7.4 %   22.3 %
Net interest income $ 19,432     $ 19,546     $ 16,365     (0.6) %   18.7 %
Net interest margin   3.73 %     4.07 %     3.84 %   (34) bps   (11) bps
                   

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $19.4 million, a decrease of 0.6% from $19.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by the impact of higher interest rates paid on deposits, which more than offset an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $3.1 million, or 18.7%. The increase was partially the result of improvement in the yield on interest-earning assets, which outpaced the rise in costs of deposits and other borrowings. In addition, we benefited from the significant organic growth in interest-earning assets year over year.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 3.73%, compared to 4.07% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to higher interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities, which outpaced the increase in yield on interest-earning assets.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, net interest margin decreased from 3.84%. The decrease was primarily due to a rapid increase in interest rates, which accelerated cost on interest-bearing liabilities at a faster pace than the yield received on interest-earning assets. A shift from noninterest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing deposits also had a negative impact on net interest margin.


Noninterest Income      
       
  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2023 vs.
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 456     $ 450     $ 480     1.3 %   (5.0) %
Swap fees   173       (4 )     21     (4425.0 %   723.8 %
SBA/USDA fees   66       134       93     (50.7) %   (29.0) %
Mortgage origination fees   188       100       213     88.0 %   (11.7) %
Net gain (loss) on securities   (45 )     514       (42 )   (108.8) %   7.1 %
Other operating income   6,024       592       639     917.6 %   842.7 %
Total noninterest income $ 6,862     $ 1,786     $ 1,404     284.2 %   388.7 %
                   

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $6.9 million, an increase of 284.2% from $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The second quarter included $5.1 million in employee retention credits (“ERC”) and interest from the Federal government as well as $264,000 in fees related to ERC from a third party.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased 388.7% from $1.4 million. The second quarter of 2023 included $5.1 million in ERC and interest from the Federal government as well as $264,000 in fees related to ERC from a third party.


Noninterest Expense      
  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2023 vs.
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,863   $ 6,311   $ 5,982   24.6 %   31.4 %
Equipment and occupancy expenses   694     683     719   1.6 %   (3.5) %
Data processing fees   646     593     570   8.9 %   13.3 %
Regulatory assessments   180     342     262   (47.4) %   (31.3) %
Other operating expenses   4,049     2,229     2,119   81.7 %   91.1 %
Total noninterest expenses $ 13,432   $ 10,158   $ 9,652   32.2 %   39.2 %
                   

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $13.4 million, an increase of 32.2% from $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits, substantially as a result of one-time retirement related expenses of our former CEO in May 2023 and professional fees paid to a third party during the second quarter related to ERC.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased 39.2% from $9.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits, substantially as a result of one-time retirement related expenses of our former CEO in May 2023 and professional fees paid to a third party during the second quarter related to ERC.

 


Loans and Credit Quality
    
       
  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2023 vs.
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
(Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Gross loans   1,722,278       1,650,929       1,435,089     4.3 %   20.0 %
Unearned income   (5,766 )     (5,614 )     (4,884 )   2.7 %   18.1 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”) $ 1,716,512     $ 1,645,315     $ 1,430,205     4.3 %   20.0 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 1,676,816     $ 1,609,564     $ 1,359,320     4.2 %   23.4 %
                   
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 1,010     $ 1,646     $ 3,550     (38.6) %   (71.5) %
Provision for credit losses $ 1,557     $ 1,181     $ 1,304     31.8 %   19.4 %
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $ 21,385     $ 19,855     $ 16,807     7.7 %   27.2 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 27     $ 197     $ (11 )   (86.3) %   (345.5) %
NPL to gross loans   0.06 %     0.10 %     0.25 %        
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1)   0.01 %     0.05 %     0.00 %        
ACL to loans   1.25 %     1.21 %     1.18 %        
                   
(1) Ratio is annualized.                  
                   

Loans, net of unearned income, were $1.7 billion at June 30, 2023, up $71.2 million from March 31, 2023 and up $286.3 million from June 30, 2022. The linked-quarter and year-over-year increases in loans were primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint.

Nonperforming loans totaled $1.0 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at June 30, 2023, compared with $1.6 million, or 0.10% of gross loans, at March 31, 2023, and $3.6 million, or 0.25% of gross loans, at June 30, 2022. The $636,000 net decrease in nonperforming loans in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to a commercial real estate loan that was paid-off. The $2.5 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2022, was primarily attributable to a significant commercial real estate loan being moved back to accruing status, two loans that were charged-off and one loan that was paid-off.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in provision was primarily due to changes in our qualitative economic factors and modest loan growth for the quarter.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 were $27,000, or 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $197,000, or 0.05% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023, and net recoveries of $11,000, or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.25% of total loans and 2117.33% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 1206.26% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.5 million at June 30, 2023.


Deposits      
       
  Three Months Ended   % Change June 30, 2023 vs.
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
  (Dollars in thousands)        
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 449,433     $ 433,832     $ 512,598     3.6 %   (12.3) %
Interest-bearing deposits   1,474,478       1,355,659       1,132,348     8.8 %   30.2 %
Total deposits $ 1,923,911     $ 1,789,491     $ 1,644,946     7.5 %   17.0 %
                   
Uninsured deposits $ 553,084     $ 567,709     $ 660,115     (2.6) %   (16.2) %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   28.75 %     31.72 %     40.13 %        
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   23.36 %     24.24 %     31.16 %        
                   

Total deposits were $1.9 billion at June 30, 2023, up from $1.8 billion at March 31, 2023 and $1.6 billion at June 30, 2022. The $134.4 million increase in total deposits in the second quarter was due to an increase of $118.8 million in interest-bearing deposits and by a $15.6 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. Included in the increase was $49.1 million in brokered deposits.


Capital          
           
  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
Company   Bank   Company   Bank   Company   Bank
                     
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.70 %   11.82 %   8.89 %   12.19 %   8.78 %   10.97 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                      
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.11 %   12.37 %   9.00 %   12.34 %   8.92 %   11.14 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 9.11 %   12.37 %   9.00 %   12.34 %   8.92 %   11.14 %
Total capital ratio 14.42 %   13.47 %   14.41 %   13.38 %   12.58 %   12.09 %
                       

As of June 30, 2023, total stockholders’ equity was $197.2 million, up from $189.7 million at March 31, 2023. The increase of $7.6 million was substantially due to strong earnings growth.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 13 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry and the inflationary environment. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “could,” “to be,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information        
Lynn Joyce       Kevin Dobbs
(205) 820-8065       (310) 622-8245
ljoyce@ssbank.bank       ssbankir@finprofiles.com


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
                 
Results of Operations                  
Interest income $ 32,185     $ 28,699     $ 17,752     $ 60,884     $ 33,624  
Interest expense   12,753       9,153       1,387       21,906       2,605  
Net interest income   19,432       19,546       16,365       38,978       31,019  
Provision for credit losses   1,557       1,181       1,304       2,738       2,004  
Net interest income after provision   17,875       18,365       15,061       36,240       29,015  
Noninterest income   6,862       1,786       1,404       8,648       2,737  
Noninterest expense   13,432       10,158       9,652       23,590       18,942  
Income tax expense   2,549       2,322       1,590       4,871       3,030  
Net income $ 8,756     $ 7,671     $ 5,223     $ 16,427     $ 9,780  
Core net income(1) $ 7,058     $ 7,280     $ 5,255     $ 14,339     $ 10,086  
                   
Share and Per Share Data                  
Shares issued and outstanding   8,738,814       8,723,763       8,691,620       8,738,814       8,691,620  
Weighted average shares outstanding:                  
Basic   8,763,635       8,762,450       8,740,295       8,763,046       8,818,327  
Diluted   8,950,847       9,044,490       8,894,577       9,001,600       8,960,565  
Earnings per share:                  
Basic $ 1.00     $ 0.87     $ 0.60     $ 1.87     $ 1.11  
Diluted $ 0.98     $ 0.85     $ 0.59     $ 1.82     $ 1.09  
Core - diluted(1) $ 0.79     $ 0.80     $ 0.59     $ 1.59     $ 1.13  
Book value per share $ 22.57     $ 21.74     $ 19.32     $ 22.57     $ 19.32  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 20.52     $ 19.68     $ 17.23     $ 20.52     $ 17.23  
Cash dividends per common share $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.09     $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
                   
Performance and Financial Ratios                  
ROAA   1.60 %     1.51 %     1.15 %     1.56 %     1.09 %
ROAE   18.15 %     16.67 %     12.32 %     17.43 %     11.36 %
Core ROAA(1)   1.29 %     1.44 %     1.16 %     1.36 %     1.13 %
ROATCE(2)   20.01 %     18.45 %     13.80 %     19.25 %     12.70 %
Core ROATCE(1)   16.13 %     17.51 %     13.89 %     16.80 %     13.10 %
NIM   3.73 %     4.07 %     3.84 %     3.89 %     3.69 %
NIM - FTE(2)   3.74 %     4.09 %     3.86 %     3.90 %     3.70 %
Net interest spread   2.86 %     3.33 %     3.67 %     3.08 %     3.53 %
Yield on loans   6.61 %     6.38 %     4.80 %     6.50 %     4.74 %
Yield on interest-earning assets   6.17 %     5.97 %     4.16 %     6.08 %     4.00 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   3.31 %     2.64 %     0.49 %     3.00 %     0.47 %
Cost of funds(2)   2.58 %     2.01 %     0.34 %     2.31 %     0.33 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   3.12 %     2.42 %     0.34 %     2.79 %     0.34 %
Cost of total deposits   2.38 %     1.81 %     0.23 %     2.11 %     0.23 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits   23.36 %     24.24 %     31.16 %     23.36 %     31.16 %
Core deposits to total deposits   86.43 %     88.57 %     94.86 %     86.43 %     94.86 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits   28.75 %     31.72 %     40.13 %     28.75 %     40.13 %
Total loans to total deposits   89.22 %     91.94 %     86.95 %     89.22 %     86.95 %
Efficiency ratio   51.00 %     48.79 %     54.19 %     50.02 %     55.45 %
Core efficiency ratio(1)   49.96 %     48.79 %     54.19 %     49.38 %     55.45 %
                   

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
                 
Financial Condition (ending)                  
Total loans $ 1,716,512     $ 1,645,315     $ 1,430,205     $ 1,716,512     $ 1,430,205  
Total securities   182,717       183,197       171,411       182,717       171,411  
Total assets   2,277,803       2,135,622       1,902,495       2,277,803       1,902,495  
Total noninterest bearing deposits   449,433       433,832       512,598       449,433       512,598  
Total core deposits(1)   1,662,855       1,584,915       1,560,390       1,662,855       1,560,390  
Total deposits   1,923,911       1,789,491       1,644,946       1,923,911       1,644,946  
Total borrowings   131,472       131,372       72,013       131,472       72,013  
Total liabilities   2,080,554       1,945,959       1,734,548       2,080,554       1,734,548  
Total shareholders’ equity   197,249       189,663       167,947       197,249       167,947  
                   
Financial Condition (average)                  
Total loans $ 1,676,816     $ 1,609,564     $ 1,359,320     $ 1,643,376     $ 1,319,090  
Total securities   196,731       192,348       178,527       194,552       170,151  
Total other interest-earning assets   218,451       146,045       172,175       182,447       207,990  
Total interest-bearing assets   2,091,998       1,947,957       1,710,022       2,020,375       1,697,231  
Total assets   2,200,843       2,057,005       1,821,437       2,129,328       1,804,321  
Total noninterest-bearing deposits   438,987       438,735       502,728       438,862       508,560  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,412,047       1,300,632       1,059,362       1,356,648       1,041,728  
Total deposits   1,851,034       1,739,367       1,562,090       1,795,510       1,550,288  
Total borrowings   131,411       104,901       72,066       118,229       65,506  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,543,458       1,405,533       1,131,428       1,474,877       1,107,234  
Total shareholders’ equity   193,516       186,639       170,038       190,096       173,621  
                   
Asset Quality                  
Nonperforming loans $ 1,010     $ 1,646     $ 3,550     $ 1,010     $ 3,550  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ 2,870     $ 2,930     $ 2,930     $ 2,870     $ 2,930  
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 3,880     $ 4,576     $ 6,480     $ 3,880     $ 6,480  
Net charge-offs (recovery) to average loans(2)   0.01 %     0.05 %     %     0.03 %     0.01 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans(2)   0.37 %     0.30 %     0.38 %     0.34 %     0.31 %
ACL to loans   1.25 %     1.21 %     1.18 %     1.25 %     1.18 %
ACL to gross loans   1.24 %     1.20 %     1.17 %     1.24 %     1.17 %
ACL to NPL   2117.33 %     1206.26 %     473.44 %     2117.33 %     473.44 %
NPL to loans   0.06 %     0.10 %     0.25 %     0.06 %     0.25 %
NPL to gross loans   0.06 %     0.10 %     0.25 %     0.06 %     0.25 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO   0.22 %     0.28 %     0.45 %     0.22 %     0.45 %
NPA to total assets   0.17 %     0.21 %     0.34 %     0.17 %     0.34 %
                   
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios                  
Total shareholders’ equity to total assets   8.66 %     8.88 %     8.83 %     8.66 %     8.83 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   7.94 %     8.11 %     7.95 %     7.94 %     7.95 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets   8.70 %     8.89 %     8.78 %     8.70 %     8.78 %
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
CET1 capital ratio   9.11 %     9.00 %     8.92 %     9.11 %     8.92 %
Tier 1 capital ratio   9.11 %     9.00 %     8.92 %     9.11 %     8.92 %
Total capital ratio   14.42 %     14.41 %     12.58 %     14.42 %     12.58 %
                   

(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Audited)   (Unaudited)
             
Assets              
Cash and due from banks $ 21,299     $ 17,245     $ 15,260     $ 22,167  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   159,818       99,541       90,198       95,156  
Federal funds sold   84,812       76,010       63,041       73,024  
Total cash and cash equivalents   265,929       192,796       168,499       190,347  
               
Securities available for sale, at fair value   163,075       163,550       155,544       151,749  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost   19,642       19,647       19,652       19,662  
Other equity securities, at fair value   3,762       3,806       4,444       6,958  
Restricted equity securities, at cost   3,862       3,862       3,134       2,825  
Loans held for sale   1,589       2,376       1,047       2,709  
               
Loans, net of unearned income   1,716,512       1,645,315       1,587,164       1,430,205  
Less allowance for credit losses   21,385       19,855       20,156       16,807  
Loans, net   1,695,127       1,625,460       1,567,008       1,413,398  
               
Premises and equipment, net   26,957       27,098       27,345       28,467  
Accrued interest receivable   7,372       7,077       6,963       4,839  
Bank owned life insurance   29,521       29,350       29,186       29,509  
Annuities   15,359       15,489       15,478       15,540  
Foreclosed assets   2,870       2,930       2,930       2,930  
Goodwill   16,862       16,862       16,862       16,862  
Core deposit intangible   1,062       1,144       1,226       1,368  
Other assets   24,814       24,175       25,886       15,332  
               
Total assets $ 2,277,803     $ 2,135,622     $ 2,045,204     $ 1,902,495  
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity              
Liabilities:              
Deposits:              
Noninterest-bearing $ 449,433     $ 433,832     $ 460,977     $ 512,598  
Interest-bearing   1,474,478       1,355,659       1,259,766       1,132,348  
Total deposits   1,923,911       1,789,491       1,720,743       1,644,946  
               
Other borrowings   (13 )     (16 )     (19 )      
FHLB advances   45,000       45,000       31,000       25,000  
Subordinated notes   86,485       86,388       86,314       47,013  
Accrued interest payable   1,063       844       584       88  
Other liabilities   24,108       24,252       24,863       17,501  
               
Total liabilities   2,080,554       1,945,959       1,863,485       1,734,548  
               
Stockholders' equity:              
Common stock   43,830       43,798       43,714       43,458  
Capital surplus   77,101       77,053       76,785       75,597  
Retained earnings   88,603       80,642       73,764       58,039  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (10,799 )     (9,846 )     (11,048 )     (8,439 )
Unvested restricted stock   (709 )     (965 )     (477 )     (708 )
Vested restricted stock units   (777 )     (1,019 )     (1,019 )      
               
Total stockholders' equity   197,249       189,663       181,719       167,947  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,277,803     $ 2,135,622     $ 2,045,204     $ 1,902,495  


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
(Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Interest income:                  
Loans, including fees $ 27,630     $ 25,335     $ 16,265     $ 52,965   $ 31,031  
Taxable securities   1,641       1,383       788       3,024     1,407  
Nontaxable securities   228       291       309       519     608  
Other interest and dividends   2,686       1,690       390       4,376     578  
Total interest income   32,185       28,699       17,752       60,884     33,624  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   10,998       7,768       889       18,766     1,762  
Other borrowings   1,755       1,385       498       3,140     843  
Total interest expense   12,753       9,153       1,387       21,906     2,605  
                   
Net interest income   19,432       19,546       16,365       38,978     31,019  
Provision for credit losses   1,557       1,181       1,304       2,738     2,004  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   17,875       18,365       15,061       36,240     29,015  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   456       450       480       906     925  
Swap fees   173       (4 )     21       169     36  
SBA/USDA fees   66       134       93       200     481  
Mortgage origination fees   188       100       213       288     499  
Net gain (loss) on securities   (45 )     514       (42 )     469     (403 )
Other operating income   6,024       592       639       6,616     1,199  
Total noninterest income   6,862       1,786       1,404       8,648     2,737  
                   
Noninterest expenses:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   7,863       6,311       5,982       14,174     11,707  
Equipment and occupancy expenses   694       683       719       1,377     1,424  
Data processing fees   646       593       570       1,239     1,134  
Regulatory assessments   180       342       262       522     525  
Other operating expenses   4,049       2,229       2,119       6,278     4,152  
Total noninterest expenses   13,432       10,158       9,652       23,590     18,942  
                   
Income before income taxes   11,305       9,993       6,813       21,298     12,810  
                   
Income tax expense   2,549       2,322       1,590       4,871     3,030  
                   
Net income $ 8,756     $ 7,671     $ 5,223     $ 16,427   $ 9,780  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 1.00     $ 0.87     $ 0.60     $ 1.87   $ 1.11  
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.98     $ 0.85     $ 0.59     $ 1.82   $ 1.09  


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                                   
  Three Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Rate
Assets:                                  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,676,816     $ 27,630   6.61 %   $ 1,609,564     $ 25,335   6.38 %   $ 1,359,320     $ 16,265   4.80 %
Taxable securities   151,107       1,641   4.36 %     139,516       1,383   4.02 %     121,677       788   2.60 %
Nontaxable securities   45,624       228   2.00 %     52,832       291   2.24 %     56,850       309   2.18 %
Other interest-earnings assets   218,451       2,686   4.93 %     146,045       1,690   4.69 %     172,175       390   0.91 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,091,998     $ 32,185   6.17 %   $ 1,947,957     $ 28,699   5.97 %   $ 1,710,022     $ 17,752   4.16 %
Allowance for credit losses   (20,154 )             (20,493 )             (15,815 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   128,999               129,541               127,230          
Total Assets $ 2,200,843             $ 2,057,005             $ 1,821,437          
                                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   92,245       20   0.09 %     93,951       20   0.08 %     114,743       27   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   845,742       6,872   3.26 %     806,001       5,040   2.54 %     735,845       625   0.34 %
Time deposits   474,060       4,106   3.47 %     400,680       2,708   2.74 %     208,774       237   0.46 %
FHLB advances   45,000       529   4.72 %     18,578       159   3.47 %     25,000       21   0.33 %
Other borrowings   86,411       1,226   5.69 %     86,323       1,226   5.76 %     47,066       477   4.07 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,543,458     $ 12,753   3.31 %   $ 1,405,533     $ 9,153   2.64 %   $ 1,131,428     $ 1,387   0.49 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 438,987             $ 438,735             $ 502,728          
Other liabilities   24,882               26,098               17,243          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   463,869               464,833               519,971          
Stockholders’ Equity   193,516               186,639               170,038          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,200,843             $ 2,057,005             $ 1,821,437          
                                   
Net interest income     $ 19,432           $ 19,546           $ 16,365    
Net interest spread(2)         2.86 %           3.33 %           3.67 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.73 %           4.07 %           3.84 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.74 %           4.09 %           3.86 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.58 %           2.01 %           0.34 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         3.12 %           2.42 %           0.34 %
Cost of total deposits         2.38 %           1.81 %           0.23 %

(1) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4) Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5) Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
                       
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/Rate
Assets:                      
Interest-earning assets:                      
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 1,643,376     $ 52,965   6.50 %   $ 1,319,090     $ 31,031   4.74 %
Taxable securities   145,344       3,024   4.20 %     114,289       1,407   2.48 %
Nontaxable securities   49,208       519   2.13 %     55,862       608   2.19 %
Other interest-earnings assets   182,447       4,376   4.84 %     207,990       578   0.56 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 2,020,375     $ 60,884   6.08 %   $ 1,697,231     $ 33,624   4.00 %
Allowance for credit losses   (20,315 )             (15,430 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   129,268               122,520          
Total Assets $ 2,129,328             $ 1,804,321          
                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   93,093       40   0.09 %     112,874       53   0.09 %
Savings and money market accounts   825,982       11,911   2.91 %     705,841       1,217   0.35 %
Time deposits   437,573       6,815   3.14 %     223,013       492   0.45 %
FHLB advances   31,862       688   4.35 %     25,472       43   0.34 %
Other borrowings   86,367       2,452   5.73 %     40,034       800   4.03 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,474,877     $ 21,906   3.00 %   $ 1,107,234     $ 2,605   0.47 %
                       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 438,862             $ 508,560          
Other liabilities   25,493               14,906          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities $ 464,355             $ 523,466          
Stockholders’ Equity   190,096               173,621          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 2,129,328             $ 1,804,321          
                       
Net interest income     $ 38,978           $ 31,019    
Net interest spread(2)         3.08 %           3.53 %
Net interest margin(3)         3.89 %           3.69 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5)         3.90 %           3.70 %
Cost of funds(6)         2.31 %           0.33 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits         2.79 %           0.34 %
Cost of total deposits         2.11 %           0.23 %

(1)   Includes nonaccrual loans.
(2)   Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
(4)   Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
(5)   Refer to “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(6)   Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

LOAN COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
Amount   % of   Amount   % of   Amount   % of   Amount   % of
                             
Real estate mortgages:                              
Construction and $ 228,236     13.3 %   $ 227,560     13.8 %   $ 255,736     16.1 %   $ 185,164     12.9 %
Residential   214,897     12.5 %     196,923     11.9 %     167,891     10.5 %     153,275     10.7 %
Commercial   1,011,815     58.7 %     948,251     57.5 %     904,872     56.8 %     867,815     60.4 %
Commercial and industrial   259,195     15.0 %     270,825     16.4 %     256,553     16.1 %     219,284     15.3 %
Consumer and other   8,135     0.5 %     7,370     0.4 %     7,655     0.5 %     9,551     0.7 %
Gross loans   1,722,278     100.0 %     1,650,929     100.0 %     1,592,707     100.0 %     1,435,089     100.0 %
Unearned income   (5,766 )         (5,614 )         (5,543 )         (4,884 )    
Loans, net of unearned income   1,716,512           1,645,315           1,587,164           1,430,205      
Allowance for credit losses   (21,385 )         (19,855 )         (20,156 )         (16,807 )    
Loans, net $ 1,695,127         $ 1,625,460         $ 1,567,008         $ 1,413,398      


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
(Dollars in thousands)
                               
  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total   Amount   % of total
                             
                               
Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 449,433   23.3 %   $ 433,833   24.2 %   $ 460,977   26.8 %   $ 512,598   31.2 %
Interest-bearing transaction   922,835   48.0 %     877,166   49.0 %     837,127   48.6 %     836,230   50.8 %
Savings   41,574   2.2 %     47,742   2.7 %     49,235   2.9 %     67,583   4.1 %
Time deposits, $250,000 and under   438,228   22.8 %     366,271   20.5 %     307,145   17.8 %     188,682   11.5 %
Time deposits, over $250,000   71,841   3.7 %     64,479   3.6 %     66,259   3.9 %     39,853   2.4 %
Total deposits $ 1,923,911   100.0 %   $ 1,789,491   100.0 %   $ 1,720,743   100.0 %   $ 1,644,946   100.0 %


Nonperfoming Assets
(Dollars in thousands)
               
  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  December 31,
2022 		  June 30,
2022
             
             
Nonaccrual loans $ 1,010     $ 1,646     $ 2,245     $ 3,550  
Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest                      
Total nonperforming loans   1,010       1,646       2,245       3,550  
OREO   2,870       2,930       2,930       2,930  
Total nonperforming assets $ 3,880     $ 4,576     $ 5,175     $ 6,480  
               
Troubled debt restructured loans – nonaccrual(1)   724       805       832       676  
Troubled debt restructured loans – accruing   1,328       1,272       1,292       1,323  
Total troubled debt restructured loans $ 2,052     $ 2,077     $ 2,124     $ 1,999  
               
Allowance for credit losses $ 21,385     $ 19,855     $ 20,156     $ 16,807  
Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 1,716,512     $ 1,645,315     $ 1,587,164     $ 1,430,205  
Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 1,722,278     $ 1,650,929     $ 1,592,707     $ 1,435,089  
Total assets $ 2,277,803     $ 2,135,622     $ 2,045,204     $ 1,902,495  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   2117.33 %     1206.26 %     897.82 %     473.44 %
Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income   0.06 %     0.10 %     0.14 %     0.25 %
Nonperforming loans to gross loans   0.06 %     0.10 %     0.14 %     0.25 %
Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO   0.22 %     0.28 %     0.32 %     0.45 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.17 %     0.21 %     0.25 %     0.34 %
               
Nonaccrual loans by category:              
Real estate mortgages:              
Construction & Development $ 33     $ 64     $ 67     $ 73  
Residential Mortgages   297       267       565       563  
Commercial Real Estate Mortgages   671       1,263       1,278       2,135  
Commercial & Industrial   9       51       312       768  
Consumer and other         1       23       11  
Total $ 1,010     $ 1,646     $ 2,245     $ 3,550  

(1) Troubled debt restructured loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.

Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30, 2022
                 
Average loans, net of unearned income $ 1,676,816     $ 1,609,564     $ 1,359,320     $ 1,643,376     $ 1,319,090  
Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,716,512     $ 1,645,315     $ 1,430,205     $ 1,716,512     $ 1,430,205  
Gross loans $ 1,722,278     $ 1,650,929     $ 1,435,089     $ 1,722,278     $ 1,435,089  
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period $ 19,855     $ 20,156     $ 15,492     $ 20,156     $ 14,844  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326 $     $ (1,285 )   $     $ (1,285 )   $  
Charge-offs:                  
Construction and development               7             66  
Residential                           7  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial   44       218             262        
Consumer and other         6       1       6       7  
Total charge-offs   44       224       8       268       80  
Recoveries:                  
Construction and development                            
Residential   17       11       18       28       35  
Commercial                            
Commercial and industrial         14             14        
Consumer and other         2       1       2       4  
Total recoveries   17       27       19       44       39  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 27     $ 197     $ (11 )   $ 224     $ 41  
                   
Provision for credit losses $ 1,557     $ 1,181     $ 1,304     $ 2,738     $ 2,004  
Balance at end of the period $ 21,385     $ 19,855     $ 16,807     $ 21,385     $ 16,807  
                   
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,285     $     $     $     $  
Impact of adoption of ASC 326         1,285             1,285        
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   210                   210        
Balance at the end of the period $ 1,495     $ 1,285     $     $ 1,495     $  
                   
Allowance to loans, net of unearned income   1.25 %     1.21 %     1.18 %     1.25 %     1.18 %
Allowance to gross loans   1.24 %     1.20 %     1.17 %     1.24 %     1.17 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.01 %     0.05 %     %     0.03 %     0.01 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1)   0.37 %     0.30 %     0.38 %     0.34 %     0.31 %
                   

(1) Ratio is annualized.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
                 
Net income $ 8,756     $ 7,671     $ 5,223     $ 16,427     $ 9,780  
Add: One-time retirement related expenses   1,571                   1,571        
Add: Professional fees related to ERC   1,243                   1,243        
Add: Net OREO gains   7                   7        
Less: Employee retention related revenue   5,100                   5,100        
Less: Gain (loss) on securities   (45 )     514       (42 )     469       (403 )
Less: Tax effect   (536 )     (123 )     10       (660 )     97  
Core net income $ 7,058     $ 7,280     $ 5,255     $ 14,339     $ 10,086  
Average assets $ 2,200,843     $ 2,057,005     $ 1,821,437     $ 2,129,328     $ 1,804,321  
Core return on average assets   1.29 %     1.44 %     1.16 %     1.36 %     1.13 %
                   
Net income $ 8,756     $ 7,671     $ 5,223     $ 16,427     $ 9,780  
Add: One-time retirement related expenses   1,571                   1,571        
Add: Professional fees related to ERC   1,243                   1,243        
Add: Net OREO gains   7                   7        
Add: Provision   1,557       1,181       1,304       2,738       2,004  
Less: Employee retention related revenue   5,100                   5,100        
Less: Gain (loss) on securities   (45 )     514       (42 )     469       (403 )
Add: Income taxes   2,549       2,322       1,590       4,871       3,030  
Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 10,628     $ 10,660     $ 8,159     $ 21,288     $ 15,217  
Average assets $ 2,200,843     $ 2,057,005     $ 1,821,437     $ 2,129,328     $ 1,804,321  
Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets   1.94 %     2.10 %     1.80 %     2.02 %     1.70 %
                   
Net interest income $ 19,432     $ 19,546     $ 16,365     $ 38,978     $ 31,019  
Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   65       85       83       143       161  
Net interest income - FTE $ 19,497     $ 19,631     $ 16,448     $ 39,121     $ 31,180  
                   
Net interest margin   3.73 %     4.07 %     3.84 %     3.89 %     3.69 %
Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1)   0.01 %     0.02 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin - FTE   3.74 %     4.09 %     3.86 %     3.90 %     3.70 %
                   
Total stockholders' equity $ 197,249     $ 189,663     $ 167,947     $ 197,249     $ 167,947  
Less: Intangible assets   17,924       18,006       18,230       17,924       18,230  
Tangible common equity $ 179,325     $ 171,657     $ 149,717     $ 179,325     $ 149,717  
                   
(1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
                   
                   
                   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		  June 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2022
                 
Core net income $ 7,058     $ 7,280     $ 5,255     $ 14,339     $ 10,086  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,950,847       9,044,490       8,894,577       9,001,600       8,960,565  
Diluted core earnings per share $ 0.79     $ 0.80     $ 0.59     $ 1.59     $ 1.13  
                   
Common shares outstanding at year or period end   8,738,814       8,723,763       8,691,620       8,738,814       8,691,620  
Tangible book value per share $ 20.52     $ 19.68     $ 17.23     $ 20.52     $ 17.23  
                   
Total assets at end of period $ 2,277,803     $ 2,135,622     $ 1,902,495     $ 2,277,803     $ 1,902,495  
Less: Intangible assets   17,924       18,006       18,230       17,924       18,230  
Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,259,879     $ 2,117,616     $ 1,884,265     $ 2,259,879     $ 1,884,265  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.94 %     8.11 %     7.95 %     7.94 %     7.95 %
                   
Total average shareholders equity $ 193,516     $ 186,639     $ 170,038     $ 190,096     $ 173,621  
Less: Average intangible assets   17,974       18,055       18,270       18,014       18,304  
Average tangible common equity $ 175,542     $ 168,584     $ 151,768     $ 172,082     $ 155,317  
Net income to common shareholders $ 8,756     $ 7,671     $ 5,223     $ 16,427     $ 9,780  
Return on average tangible common equity   20.01 %     18.45 %     13.80 %     19.25 %     12.70 %
Average tangible common equity $ 175,542     $ 168,584     $ 151,768     $ 172,082     $ 155,317  
Core net income $ 7,058     $ 7,280     $ 5,255     $ 14,339     $ 10,086  
Core return on average tangible common equity   16.13 %     17.51 %     13.89 %     16.80 %     13.10 %
                   
Net interest income $ 19,432     $ 19,546     $ 16,365     $ 38,978     $ 31,019  
Add: Noninterest income   6,862       1,786       1,404       8,648       2,737  
Less: Employee retention related revenue   5,100                   5,100        
Less: Gain (loss) on securities   (45 )     514       (42 )     469       (403 )
Operating revenue $ 21,239     $ 20,818     $ 17,811     $ 42,057     $ 34,159  
                   
Expenses:                  
Total noninterest expense $ 13,432     $ 10,158     $ 9,652     $ 23,590     $ 18,942  
Less: One-time retirement related expenses   1,571                   1,571        
Less: Professional fees related to ERC   1,243                   1,243        
Less: Net OREO gains   7                   7        
Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 10,611     $ 10,158     $ 9,652     $ 20,769     $ 18,942  
Core efficiency ratio   49.96 %     48.79 %     54.19 %     49.38 %     55.45 %

 


