Surgent Accounting & Financial Education Responds to Marketplace Shifts with Five New Continuing Professional Education Courses

/EIN News/ -- RADNOR, Pa., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education , a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced the introduction of five new continuing professional education (CPE) courses, enhancing its offerings with timely topics, such as the impact of the recent Supreme Court student loan decision, how CPAs can obtain and retain clients, and the recently enacted Corporate Transparency Act.



“Success in accounting and finance means staying on top of industry changes at every stage of your career,” said Matthew Wertz, KnowFully Learning Group’s chief executive officer. “Our team of instructors has their ears to the ground for trends and news that will benefit our learners. Being the first to introduce high quality professional education content that reflects these shifts puts our customers at an advantage, whether they’re building their own business or working at a firm.”

Each course will debut with a live webinar and then be made available for on-demand learning. They are as follows:

July 25: Supreme Court Student Loan Decision and Developing Opportunities for Finance and Accounting Pros (STL2)

(STL2) July 31: Building Your Personal Brand (BYB1)

(BYB1) Aug. 3: Guide to the Corporate Transparency Act for Accounting and Finance Professionals (CTA2)

(CTA2) Aug. 4: Did I Pick the Right Major? Selecting Major Programs in a Single Audit (DIP2)

(DIP2) Aug. 29: Engagement and Client Retention Best Practices (ECR2)



Supreme Court Student Loan Decision and Developing Opportunities for Finance and Accounting Pros

Worth two hours of CPE, IRS or CTEC credits, this course is taught by Surgent’s expert instructors, Mike Tucker, Ph.D., LL.M., J.D., CPA, and Fred Amrein MBA, CASL, and explores the impact of the recent Supreme Court loan forgiveness decision. Attendees will learn to recognize the potential financial consequence of misunderstanding the new IRS data integration with the Department of Education, as well as how to implement strategies described in the course into current business plans. Designed for accounting and finance professionals who focus on businesses and higher education, the course addresses the new rules concerning student loans and employee benefits, including SECURE 2.0, tax-free payment reimbursement, and other employer repayment restart issues.

Building Your Personal Brand

This one-hour course will teach participants to define their personal brand, helping them cultivate connections while differentiating themselves. Instructor Nicole DeRosa, MAcc, CPA, will review the relevance of a strong personal brand, describe how reputation, relationships and other factors make an impact, and share how to formulate actionable steps to build a personal brand. There are seven subsequent air dates available.

Guide to the Corporate Transparency Act for Accounting and Finance Professionals

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, an estimated 32.6 million entities will be required to report information about their beneficial owners to FinCEN as part of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), which is intended to combat money laundering and other illegal activities. This two-hour CPE course will be taught by Renata Maroney, CPA, and is designed to help accounting and finance professionals who service corporate clients affected by the CTA or who may be personally affected. There are eight additional airings available.

Did I Pick the Right Major? Selecting Major Programs in a Single Audit

This course, taught by Surgent expert Charlie Blanton, CPA, is designed for nonprofit and government auditors and worth two hours of Yellow Book/CPE credits. Attendees will learn how to be confident in their major program selection in a single audit under the Uniform Guidance for Federal Awards, including how to identify “not low-risk type A programs” and “high-risk type B programs.” There will be three future air dates.

Engagement and Client Retention Best Practices

A complement to “Building Your Personal Brand,” this course worth two CPE credit hours will emphasize how to maintain positive client relationships to stabilize and grow your business. Instructor Jason Cornell will discuss how to manage client expectations, seek referrals, understand feedback systems, map a customer journey and more. Eight subsequent air dates are available.

“Our learners are telling us that due to their clients’ increasing cost sensitivity and the availability of do-it-yourself software programs, they need to work harder to demonstrate their value and build their relationships,” said Liz Kolar, Surgent’s executive vice president. “We are pleased to introduce courses that address those needs and get our learners up to speed on legislative developments that will impact many of their clients now and in the near future.”





About Surgent Accounting & Financial Education

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company’s 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com .

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully’s suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com .

