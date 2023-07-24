Enphase Energy and LGCY Power Announce Partnership to Expand Solar, Battery, and EV Charger Product Deployments Across the United States

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that LGCY Power (pronounced “Legacy Power”), one of the fastest growing residential solar installers in the United States, is expanding deployments of Enphase® Energy Systems™ powered by IQ8™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as well as Enphase electric vehicle (EV) chargers. LGCY Power also plans to utilize Solargraf℠, Enphase’s cloud-based design and proposal software platform.



LGCY Power is a leading residential solar installer in the United States, serving customers across 31 states. LGCY Power will further integrate Enphase’s products and services to help homeowners fully electrify their lives, at home and on the road, powered by clean energy.

“We’re proud to partner with Enphase and provide homeowners with some of the most innovative home energy technology on the market,” said Doug Robinson, CEO of LGCY Power. “LGCY was founded to provide an extraordinary customer experience to homeowners seeking clean energy solutions, and that requires industry leading technology like Enphase’s IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries products. Homeowners deserve to have industry leading solar technology on their homes.”

In California, one of LGCY Power’s largest markets, Enphase Energy Systems and the Enphase Solargraf platform can be leveraged to maximize value under the new net billing tariff (NEM 3.0). The Enphase IQ Battery can be configured in a new “grid-tied” system configuration that enables energy self-consumption plus export, without backup, minimizing the overall system components and reducing upfront costs. California installers can also use the Solargraf platform to design and generate system proposals that optimize for NEM 3.0 and can help with electricity bill offset and quicker payback.

“We are excited to grow with LGCY and create a superior customer experience using world-class products and services,” said Ken Fong, vice president of sales, North America, at Enphase Energy. “LGCY has shown tremendous leadership in the adoption of clean energy, and together we’re helping Americans gain access to leading-edge solar, battery, and EV charging technologies, along with all the benefits that home electrification and a more sustainable lifestyle have to offer.”

Enphase recently began production shipments of microinverters from its contract manufacturer Flex in the United States. With the Flex South Carolina, U.S. factory, Enphase has increased its global capacity of microinverters per quarter, enabling Enphase to improve delivery times while addressing the region’s rapid growth and demand for residential solar.

In addition to installing Enphase solar, battery, and EV charging products, LGCY plans to tap into a variety of end-to-end installer services for its growing customer base. The variety of services for installers includes lead generation, proposal and system design, permit plan sets, and operations and maintenance (O&M) services for home energy management systems.

For more information about IQ8 Microinverters, IQ Batteries, and EV charging solutions, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About LGCY Power

LGCY Power is the fastest growing residential solar installer in the United States and has been named to the Inc. 5000, an Emerging Eight company, A Best Place to Work by Glassdoor.com, and is focused on providing an extraordinary solar experience for customers in the United States. By offering a cleaner, cheaper alternative to traditional electricity, LGCY assists residential homeowners by providing solar power at little to no upfront cost. LGCY Power offers solar in 31 states and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information visit https://www.lgcypower.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; market demand for residential solar deployments in the United States; LGCY Powers’s plans to utilize Enphase’s cloud-based design and proposal software platform and plans to tap into the end-to-end Enphase installer platform to service its growing customer base; and LGCY Power’s ability to maximize the value under the new net billing tariff. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: