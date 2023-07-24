QORE4 Appoints New Chief Sales Officer to Accelerate Growth in Technology Sector

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QORE4, a leading provider of RFID Solutions for Transportation, Retail, and Industrial applications, is excited to announce the appointment of Manuel A Moreno as its new Chief Sales Officer, who will join the team on July 24th. In this role, Mr. Moreno will lead QORE4’s sales strategy and drive revenue growth across all business segments.

With over twenty years of experience in sales and marketing, Mr. Moreno brings a wealth of knowledge, skills, and expertise to the QORE4 team. Prior to joining QORE4, Mr. Moreno held several leadership positions at top-ranking companies in the industry and has demonstrated an impressive track record of driving revenue growth and increasing market share.

As Chief Sales Officer, Mr. Moreno will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic sales plans that drive sales growth and business expansion. Mr. Moreno will also lead the sales team to strengthen customer relationships, identify new business opportunities, and cultivate a high-performance sales culture.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Joe Mullis, QORE4 CEO, said: " Mr. Moreno is an exceptional leader with a deep understanding of the sales and marketing landscape. We are thrilled to welcome him to the QORE4 family as our new Chief Sales Officer. He brings a passion for exemplary customer service and a commitment to delivering results. We believe he will be instrumental in taking QORE4 to new heights of growth and success."

Mr. Moreno added: "I am excited to join the QORE4 team and to work with the talented sales team in a dynamic and growing industry. I am committed to upholding QORE4's commitment to delivering the best-in-class services to our customers and working to achieve the company's mission and vision. I look forward to contributing to the growth and continued success of the company."

Mr. Moreno's appointment as Chief Sales Officer marks an important milestone for QORE4, and we look forward to his contributions to our continued growth in the industry.

For more information, please contact info@qore4.net



