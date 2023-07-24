Exclusive Brands Expands Adult-Use Cannabis Access in Muskegon, Michigan; Announces Grand Re-Opening Event to Celebrate Recreational Sales Beginning at Muskegon Store

/EIN News/ -- Michigan’s First Adult-Use Licensee to Host Grand Re-Opening Event at Newest Recreational Cannabis Dispensary Location in Muskegon, Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the Grand Opening of Exclusive Brands’ Muskegon cannabis dispensary to celebrate adult-use sales beginning at the company’s previous medical-only location!

The store’s adult-use license celebration and Grand Opening Event will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 28-29 at 4515 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI 49442. The location will continue serving medical cannabis patients as well as adult use cannabis customers and will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Exclusive will be hosting a full weekend of amazing games, giveaways, music and prizes, including 50 free ounces for the first 50 customers on Friday and Saturday, buy one get one free specials on all products in store, and a $250, $500, and $1000 store credit in-store raffle.

Exclusive’s Muskegon location will offer Exclusive’s full house of iconic adult-use cannabis brands in store including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Neno’s Naturals, Church Cannabis Co., Strain Kings, Packwoods, Flav, Magic, and more.

"The addition of adult-use sales in our Muskegon location marks an exciting milestone for Exclusive Brands as we continue to serve our valued customers with a diverse range of high-quality cannabis products,” said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer of Exclusive Brands. “The Muskegon community went out of their way to achieve adult-use cannabis access by voter referendum. As a result of this amazing achievement of the township, our team has worked tirelessly to create a space where both medical patients and recreational customers can explore and enjoy all of the benefits cannabis has to offer. We’re so excited to invite our community to join us as we celebrate this momentous occasion and live out our mission of providing cannabis for everyone.”

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company with a retail presence in multiple locations including the company’s flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive also houses a strong portfolio of premier cannabis brands including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Neno’s Naturals, Church Cannabis Co., Strain Kings, Packwoods, Flav, Magic, and more. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan, setting the standard for premium cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market, with a portion of the fresh flower processed in our state-of-the-art lab for their exclusive line of Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence. Visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

exclusive@cmwmedia.com