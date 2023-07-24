Esperion to Participate in BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced its participation in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023. Ben Halladay, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET. The Esperion management team will also host investor meetings that same day.



At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

