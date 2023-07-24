Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,417 in the last 365 days.

Esperion to Participate in BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced its participation in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023. Ben Halladay, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET. The Esperion management team will also host investor meetings that same day.

Esperion Therapeutics
At Esperion, we discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – that is why our team of passionate industry leaders is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; we provide the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional. It is our life’s work. For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Esperion Contact Information: 
Investors:
Alexis Callahan
investorelations@esperion.com
(406) 539-1762 

Media:
Tiffany Aldrich
corporateteam@esperion.com
(616) 443-8438


Primary Logo

You just read:

Esperion to Participate in BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more