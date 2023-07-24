Ferroglobe PLC Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Investor Call for August 15, 2023

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, and manganese-based alloys, announced today that it will release its second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Monday, August 14, 2023. The company will also host its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 8:30 am Eastern Time.



To join via phone:

Conference call participants should pre-register using this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa07b56b2c46349bb8183571efe30a4a8

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:

A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d39f9hrr

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit the Ferroglobe website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig

Executive Director – Communications & Public Affairs

Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com