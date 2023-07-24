Rapeseed Oil Market Size is Estimated To Exceed US$ 46.4 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Report by IMARC Group

Rapeseed Oil Market Analysis

The rising adoption of rapeseed oil as a feedstock for biodiesel production represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Rapeseed Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" the global rapeseed oil market size reached US$ 34.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.35% during 2023-2028.

What is Rapeseed oil?

Rapeseed oil is a versatile vegetable oil that is derived from the seeds of the rapeseed plant, known as Brassica napus. It has high nutritional value, low saturated fat content, and a favorable balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. It has a light golden color and a mild and neutral flavor that assist in enhancing the taste of dishes without lowering their natural flavors. It is heat resistant and stable at high temperatures and a healthier alternative to other cooking oils. As a result, rapeseed oil is widely utilized in personal care and food and beverage (F&B) industries across the globe.

Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rapeseed-oil-market/requestsample

Rapeseed Oil Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising adoption of rapeseed oil as a feedstock for biodiesel production represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Besides this, the growing demand for rapeseed oil due to the increasing health consciousness among individuals is offering a positive market outlook. Moreover, the rising utilization of rapeseed oil for frying, baking, and roasting food products is supporting the growth of the market. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of plant-based diets and veganism among individuals around the world is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for a balanced diet and healthier cooking alternatives among the masses is positively influencing the market.

Buy Complete Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6605&method=1

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Bunge Limited

• Cargill Incorporated

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• Cullise Ltd., Interfat SA

• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V.

• Mackintosh of Glendaveny

• Ola Oils Limited and Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil.

Breakup by Type:

• Processed

• Virgin

Breakup by Nature:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Online Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Retail Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food Processing

• Bio-Fuel

• Cosmetics and Personal Care

• Others

Ask An Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6605&flag=F

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter's Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse latest Research Reports:

• India Synthetic Caffeine Market Report 2023-2028 [Download Free Sample Report]

• GCC Dark Chocolate Market Report 2023-2028 [Request Free Sample Report]

• India Cold Pressed Oil Market Report 2023-2028 [Get Free Sample Report]

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.