EU–funded call for civil society actors to research violent extremism in Georgia

The Hedayah International Centre for Countering Extremism, as part of the EU-funded STRIVE Global II programme, is launching a call for proposals for civil society actors to research violent extremism in Georgia.

The competition aims to build the capacity of local CSOs and state organisations to develop and implement effective projects to prevent radicalisation leading to violent extremism and terrorist recruitment, and to facilitate deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration processes for returning foreign terrorist fighters and their families. With this call, Hedayah aims to gain a comprehensive understanding of the ideology, recruitment strategies, broader objectives, and demographic composition of far-right factions within Georgia.

According to Hedayah, Georgia has struggled with the returning foreign fighters from Daesh-held territories. About 200 Georgian nationals joined Daesh in Iraq and Syria. The Georgian government has already arrested dozens of Daesh supporters including the returning foreign fighters, but the authorities remain concerned that Daesh affiliated fighters will return home and commit attacks – fears that materialised in November 2017 when several Daesh adherents opened fire on Georgian special forces in Tbilisi. Moreover, during the last several months, Georgia has faced activities of various radical right groups. In Georgia, the rhetoric of radical right groups targets the immigrant community. They present themselves as defenders of religious feelings (linked to the Orthodox Church). Furthermore, radical right groups also protest against the existence of pro-Western parties in Georgia and have several times demanded a ban of the United National Movement and European Georgia parties.

Any grant requested under this call for proposals must fall between a minimum of €50,000 and maximum of €100,000.

The deadline for applications is 8 September.

The STRIVE Global Programme-Phase II responds to the ongoing threat of global terrorism and the need for effective responses that ameliorate, rather than exacerbate, the threat.

