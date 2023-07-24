Cooking Oil Market To Grow At US$ 250.0 Billion By 2028

Cooking Oil Market

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cooking Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global cooking oil market size reached US$ 184.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 250.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.90% during 2023-2028.

What is Cooking Oil ? :

Cooking oil is a vital ingredient used in various culinary applications worldwide. It is derived from plant or animal sources and serves as a medium for frying, sautéing, baking, and dressings. Commonly used oils include olive, canola, soybean, sunflower, and coconut oil. Each type offers distinct flavors, smoke points, and nutritional profiles. Cooking oils add moisture, texture, and flavor to dishes, enhancing their taste and appeal. They also play a crucial role in evenly conducting heat during cooking, ensuring optimal results

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• ACH Food Companies Inc. (Associated British Foods plc)

• American Vegetable Oils Inc

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Bunge Limited

• Cargill Incorporated

• CJ CheilJedang Corp

• Fuji oil Holding Inc

• Indofood Agri Resources Ltd

• J-Oils Mills Inc

• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V

• Marico Limited

• Modi Naturals Ltd

• Ottogi Co. Ltd

• Wilmar International Limited

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Cooking Oil Industry ? :

The global market is primarily driven by the significant growth of the food industry, including restaurants, fast-food chains, and food processing companies. In line with this, the shifts in dietary preferences towards fried and processed foods fuel the demand for cooking oil. Furthermore, the increasing awareness among consumers of health and nutrition is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, urban lifestyles and busy schedules catalyze the demand for ready-to-cook and pre-packaged foods that often require cooking oil.

Moreover, the popularity of international cuisines and culinary experimentation necessitates a wide variety of cooking oil, propelling the market. Besides, using cooking oil as a feedstock for biodiesel and other biofuels contributes to market expansion. Additionally, the advances in oil extraction methods and refining technologies improve cooking oil quality and foster market growth.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Type Insights:

• Palm Oil

• Soy Oil

• Sunflower Oil

• Peanut Oil

• Olive Oil

• Rapeseed Oil

• Others

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Hypermarket and Supermarket

• Independent Retail Stores

• Business to Business

• Online Sales Channel

End User Insights:

• Residential

• Food Services

• Food Processing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

