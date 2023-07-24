[Latest] Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size/Share Worth USD 31.34 Billion by 2030 at a 10.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 15.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 31.34 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ascensia Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Inc., Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed Holdings, Glysens Incorporated., and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device (Self monitoring blood glucose system, Continuous glucose monitoring system), By Modality (Non wearable, Wearable), By Type (Invasive, Non invasive), By Patient Type (Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Retail sales, Institutional sales), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 15.94 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18.11 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 31.34 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.1% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Market Overview:

The increasing cases of patients who have diabetes have boosted the market for glucose monitoring systems. The rapidly increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes has helped the market for insulin grow greatly. This has to be supported by the blood glucose monitoring system, which becomes an essential factor in checking glucose levels before administering insulin. Constant monitoring is required in patients with critical conditions who are on anti-diabetic medicines. The huge client base in the market suffering from diabetes and other blood glucose-related disorders has considerably boosted the market’s size.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The huge number of patients available in the market due to the increasing prevalence of cholesterol and obesity has helped the market record considerable revenue, and he’s foreseen to continue similarly during the forecast period as well. The increasing demand for advanced technologies and efficient monitoring systems to manage patients’ blood glucose levels has helped the blood glucose monitoring system market record considerable revenue.

Key market players are investing in extensive research and development programs to introduce cheaper options for monitoring blood glucose. Faulty lifestyle practices followed by the people and increasing stress resulting from busy lifestyle practices and improper work-life balance have greatly boosted the market size. These reasons emerge as the driving forces for the blood glucose monitoring system market during the forecast period.

Restraints

The high cost associated with using advanced equipment and medical facilities has proved to be a restraining factor for the market’s growth. Lack of awareness and slow penetration of modern devices and technologies into the market has proven to be major obstacles to the market’s growth. The lack of disposable income available to the people after the outbreak of the pandemic has greatly hindered the market’s growth. As the constant blood glucose monitoring systems are costlier, they cannot be used by the common people and find their place mainly in the hospital sector. Negligence on the patient’s part also hampers the market’s growth to a great extent.

Opportunities

Key market players are introducing advanced medical equipment for managing blood glucose levels to boost the demanding supply chain. Initiatives taken by the government to support the healthcare sector by providing advanced facilities to the people have also helped the market put a quarter of considerable revenue during the forecast period. .

The market finds a great opportunity in reimbursement facilities provided by health insurance companies to manage blood glucose levels by utilizing advanced equipment. Increasing awareness among the people regarding the availability of advanced equipment and monitoring systems that help evaluate the patient’s condition has emerged as a major opportunity for the growth of the blood glucose monitoring system market .

Challenges

The high cost associated with the use of advanced equipment, which helped monitor blood glucose, has greatly hindered the glowing growth of the market to a great extent. The availability of cheaper options in the market produced by local players has hindered the growth of quality products. Lack of awareness and penetration of newly introduced systems in the market has hindered the growth to a great extent. Fluctuating policies followed by insurance companies regarding reimbursement facilities also hinder market growth.

Report Highlights

Based on device type, continuous glucose monitoring systems have emerged as a leading segment due to the huge demand from the healthcare industry. Based on modality, the segment of wearable devices has dominated the market. Based on patient type, Type 2 diabetes has emerged to be in a dominant position. The invasive device has emerged as the leading position due to its extensive demand in the healthcare sector. On the bus of distribution channels, the retail sales market has emerged as the leading market player due to the availability of a huge client base. On pistol geography, the region of North America has dominated the segment.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market forward?

What are the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Blood Glucose Monitoring System market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Snapshots

The region of North America has emerged as the largest market for blood glucose monitoring systems owing to the huge number of people suffering from blood glucose disorders and diabetes due to the rapid changes in lifestyle due to the increasing stress and workload on the people.

A huge number of people belonging to the geriatric population reside in this region who suffer from diabetes as a common disorder and need constant monitoring to administer the required dosage of medicines and insulin. It becomes impossible for these people to visit the healthcare sector, so a portable blood glucose monitoring system becomes an essential factor for them.

The people belonging to the European nations also have a huge tendency to suffer from diabetes owing to faulty lifestyle practices and increasing amounts of fast food among youngsters, which behave as a major factor for the causation of diabetes and hence the requirement for blood glucose monitoring systems has increased. The advanced healthcare facilities the government provides have also boosted the need for constant blood glucose monitoring systems in the market.

The Asia Pacific region has emerged as the next largest market, with a huge client base suffering from diabetes. Rapidly emerging healthcare sectors and developing economy has boosted the disposable income available to the people. Rapidly increasing awareness among people regarding advanced technologies available in the market to manage their blood glucose levels has boosted the demand for blood glucose monitoring systems.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 15.94 Billion) Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 31.34 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.1% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Ascensia Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Inc., Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed Holdings, Glysens Incorporated, and Others Key Segment By Device, Modality, Type, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device (Self monitoring blood glucose system, Continuous glucose monitoring system), By Modality (Non wearable, Wearable), By Type (Invasive, Non invasive), By Patient Type (Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Retail sales, Institutional sales), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Dexcom, Inc.

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed Holdings

Glysens Incorporated

Recent Developments

In March 2021 – Accu check was introduced by F Hoffmann la Roche with a view to monitor blood glucose levels instantly which will be directly connected to an app known as mySugr.

Segments covered in the report

By Device

Self monitoring blood glucose system

Continuous glucose monitoring system

By Modality

Non wearable

Wearable

By Type

Invasive

Non invasive

By Patient Type

Type 1 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes

By Distribution Channel

Retail sales

Institutional sales

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

