SonKsuru Appoints Jack Rives, Former Executive Director of the American Bar Association, to Their Advisory Board
SonKsuru expands their advisory board to fiveATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SonKsuru, a front-runner in Quantum Proof Cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce that Jack Rives has been appointed to their Advisory Board. Rives, who recently left the American Bar Association (ABA) after more than 12 years in service, brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven capacity to create a positive impact in the legal profession. Before joining the ABA as the Executive Director, Rives established himself as a leader. As The Judge Advocate General of the U.S. Air Force, he made history as the first military attorney to reach the prestigious three-star rank of Lt. General, leading a global team of 4,600 legal professionals.
"Jack's exceptional leadership skills and unquestioned integrity make him a valuable addition to our team," said Michelle Galvani, Co-CEO and CSO of SonKsuru. "We are confident that his insights will greatly contribute to our strategic growth in the legal industry."
During his time at the ABA, Rives played a crucial role in enhancing the association's initiatives and was instrumental in driving the legal profession forward. He was responsible for many far-reaching, creative new programs in both the Air Force and the ABA. His commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with SonKsuru's mission.
"I am thrilled to join SonKsuru's Advisory Board and look forward to working with their dynamic team," said Rives. "I am eager to lend my expertise to their future success."
“Rives' appointment comes at a pivotal time as SonKsuru focuses on expanding its services and customer base in the Legal Technology Industry,” said Tracy Levine, Co-CEO and CVO. “His understanding of governance, risk management, and regulatory compliance will be crucial to SonKsuru in serving the ever-evolving post-quantum cybersecurity frameworks these SaaS Leaders will need to meet.”
About SonKsuru
SonKsuru is a leading post-quantum cybersecurity technology company committed to providing innovative Quantum-Proof AI solutions for businesses. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, SonKsuru empowers companies to go quantum-proof first because quantum-resistant is only one algorithm away from being hacked.
