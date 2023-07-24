Mobile Fitness Leader VERSAGYM Continues Expansion with New Franchise in Bonita Springs, Florida
Company delivers state-of-the-art mobile fitness unit to clients’ drivewaysNAPLES, FLA., UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VERSAGYM™, which delivers a dynamic fitness experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest franchise in Bonita Springs, Florida.
VERSAGYM is a cutting-edge mobile fitness unit that is transforming the personal training experience. It sets up in a client’s driveway, backyard, garage or place of business and is designed for individual training sessions or small group classes.
The state-of-the-art unit brings all the necessary equipment directly to clients, including a full TRX system, power racks, pull-up bars and more than 700 pounds of weights. It features a double-axle wheelbase that adds significant stability when driving, turning and parking, which streamlines transportation.
“VERSAGYM is excited to expand fitness to the heart of Bonita Springs with our fourth franchise,” said the CEO and founder of VERSAGYM, Carlos Garcia. “VERSAGYM empowers people who want a healthier, more fulfilling life. Our dedication to building a strong and supportive community is what sets VERSAGYM apart.”
VERSAGYM’s mission is to also increase business for all the highly trained and qualified personal trainers throughout the country. With a proprietary model, Garcia and his executive team work one-on-one with franchisees to step out on their own and build a thriving mobile business.
The Bonita Springs franchise is being spearheaded by two local investors, Natalia Zamora and Nicole Yacobacci, who possess a profound understanding of the region's dynamics. They said, “VERSAGYM takes fitness to a new level. We are excited to offer this personalized mobile fitness experience to the Bonita Springs community.”
VERSAGYM also has franchisees in Florida in Naples and Palm Beach County, as well as Dallas, Texas. It was launched as an outdoor fitness concept prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a safe and more convenient alternative to public gyms.
For more information and to book a free trial session, visit versagym.com or call 800-570-4977.
