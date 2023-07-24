Be wary of bogus supermarket social media pages to avoid credit card details from being stolen

MACAU, July 24 - Judiciary Police (PJ) I.T. Crimes Division Anti-Fraud Coordination Centre has discovered that scammers created social media pages in the name of a supermarket in Macao. According to the page, those who leave comments can claim a "unique gift" by logging in to an unknown link and supplying personal information and credit card details.

Upon verification with the supermarket, it’s proven that the social media page is fake. PJ once again warns the public to confirm promotion details with the supermarket. They should also refrain from logging into unknown websites or providing bank account details, transaction passwords, or credit card information. Should you suspect you have encountered fraud, please immediately call the Judiciary Police's Anti-scam hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993.