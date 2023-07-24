“Macao Craft Market @ Foshan Lingnan Tiandi” calls for booth operators

MACAU, July 24 - Co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Foshan Lingnan Tiandi, the “Macao Craft Market @ Foshan Lingnan Tiandi” will be held from 22 to 24 September at Lingnan Tiandi, Foshan City. Interested parties can apply through the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” from 25 July to 7 August.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a cultural and creative project developed under the “Culture and Tourism Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”. In order to foster cultural and creative exchanges, IC is extending the Craft Market to Foshan to facilitate Macao’s cultural and creative practitioners in showcasing and selling their products in the city and promote cultural and creative products with Macao characteristics in the Greater Bay Area market. The event will be held at Foshan Lingnan Tiandi (Donghua Lane, Chancheng District, Foshan City) from 22 to 24 September (Friday to Sunday), from 2pm to 10pm. Interested parties can log in to the “Craft Market Booth Operator Database” (www5.icm.gov.mo/craftmarketV2) with their “Macao One Account” to submit application materials from 10am on 25 July to 7 August. Those who have already registered in the Database should update their products and brand information before submitting their new application. The registered products must be of original design and there must be no less than ten types of products for sale. Services that offer cultural and artistic experiences can also be included. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of booths, successful applicants will be selected by drawing lots.

For enquiries, please contact IC staff members Ms Lio or Ms Zhou through tel. no. 8399 6292 or 8399 6289 during office hours.