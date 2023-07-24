UM organises research activities for secondary school students to boost their interest in research

MACAU, July 24 - On the occasion of its tenth anniversary, the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) organised the fifth and the sixth instalments of its science popularisation activity ‘The Pursuit of Research’, attracting over 70 students and teachers from 11 secondary schools in Macao. The activity provided an opportunity for the participants to visit the core facilities of FHS and conduct a series of hands-on experiments, with the aim of boosting students’ interest in health sciences and making the most of their summer break.

At the opening ceremony, FHS Assistant Professor Chang Wa Kam and UM Macao Fellow Lei Chon Lok gave an introduction to the faculty and its teaching and research achievements over the past decade to the students and teachers from Yuet Wah College, Macau Baptist College, Fong Chong School of Taipa, Kao Yip Middle School, Colégio Mateus Ricci, Hou Kong Middle School, Sacred Heart Canossian College, Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai, Escola Xin Hua, and Lou Hau High School. They also encouraged the students to learn more about university research and experience the fun of research through the activities.

Led by FHS Senior Instructor Wang Li and Research Assistant Professor Sun Heng, the students and teachers visited the faculty’s core facilities and gained an understanding of UM’s research achievements in the fields of precision oncology, stem cells and development, and ageing and related diseases. Under the guidance of the FHS members, students conducted a series of experiments related to biomedical sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, and bioinformatics to learn about scientific theories and acquire experimental skills.

Fong Chi Ieng, a student at Sacred Heart Canossian College, said that the FHS members gave the participating students clear instructions during the experiments, which reminded them of the researchers’ strict, serious, and conscientious attitude towards their research work. Un Chi Long, a student at Kao Yip Middle School, remarked that he gained knowledge through the activity, and the relevant experiments enabled him to understand that bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field of scientific study which makes use of the knowledge of computer science and statistics to analyse and process biological data. Iao Mei Kam, a student at Hou Kong Middle School, said that the activity enabled students to gain more scientific knowledge outside the classroom during the summer break and to familiarise themselves with university research, which would help them decide on the direction of their future studies.

Over the past decade, FHS has actively promoted science education to the public by regularly organising various science popularisation activities, including science talks, the Health Sciences Summer Camp, and a one-day camp for students in the Principals’ Recommended Admission Scheme. These activities aim to improve secondary school students’ understanding of science and enhance their research literacy.