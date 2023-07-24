Stretchable Electronics Market estimated to witness a significant CAGR of 23.10% over the next 6 years
The stretchable electronics market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.10% over the forecasted period of 2021 to 2028.
Major factors propelling the stretchable electronics market include increasing technological advancements, and favorable government policies, coupled with booming consumer electronics consumption.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report on the Stretchable Electronics Market forecasted between 2023 and 2028, published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the stretchable electronics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.10% between 2023 and 2028.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
Stretchable electronics refers to a branch of technology that focuses on developing electrical components and circuits that can stretch, bend, or distort without losing their functioning. Stretchable electronics can adapt to curved or uneven surfaces, opening up new uses and opportunities in a variety of applications such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and others.
Some of the prime factors propelling the stretchable electronics market growth include increasing technological advancements, favorable government policies, coupled with booming consumer electronics consumption.
Various collaborations and technological advancements taking place in the market are driving the stretchable electronics market growth. For instance, Voltera announced the launch of Nova in October 2022 which is a manufacturing platform for printing flexible hybrid electronics. It uses direct-write technology to print circuits on soft, stretchable, and conformable surfaces.
In October 2021, the innovative substrate film BEYOLEXTM from Panasonic was introduced for printed electronics. It has ultra-low permanent deformation after stretching, softness, conformability, and high-temperature resistance.
View sample or see more details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/stretchable-electronics-market
The stretchable electronics market, based on the component has been segmented into circuits, polymers, batteries, and others. Circuits are made to preserve their electrical function even after being stretched or bent mechanically. Stretchable circuits need modifications to several electronic parts, including transistors, sensors, and energy storage units. These circuits have the potential to open up new applications in fields where conformability and flexibility are crucial, such as wearable technology, soft robotics, healthcare monitoring, and others.
Based on the end-user industry, the stretchable electronics market study analyzes the market as consumer electronics, healthcare, military, aerospace and defense, energy and power, automotive, and others. The automotive segment is anticipated to expand quickly throughout the projected period due to rising demand from the automotive sector and technological advancements. For example, the Indian automotive sector contributes around 7% of total GDP, and passenger vehicle sales are anticipated to increase by 16% in 2023 as per the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, India. An open investment policy in the automotive sector further accelerates market growth. For instance, the USA has an open investment policy and India allows 100% FDI in the automotive sector.
According to geographic segmentation, North America is projected to hold a sizable share of the stretchable electronics market during the forecast period owing to growing startups, collaborations among market leaders, and expanding battery efficiency. For instance, Stellantis N.V. and Samsung SDI declared in May 2022 that they will create a joint venture to build an electric vehicle battery facility in the United States. Moreover, the strong healthcare system in the USA further propels the flexible electronics market growth. For instance, the United States continues to spend significantly more on healthcare than other high-income nations, both in terms of per-person spending and as a percentage of GDP according to The Commonwealth Foundation report 2022.
The stretchable electronics market research study includes coverage of DuPont, Forciot, Cambrios, MC10, AU Optronics, Enfucell Flexible Electronics Co. Ltd., Samsung, Bluespark Technologies, PARC, and Yamaha Corporation among other significant market players in the stretchable electronics market.
This stretchable electronics market report segments the market on the following basis:
• By Component
o Circuit
o Polymer
o Battery
o Others
• By End-User Industry
o Consumer Electronics
o Healthcare
o Military, Aerospace, and Defense
o Energy and Power
o Automotive
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Indonesia
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Others
