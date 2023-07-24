Global Asphalt Additive Market estimated to reach US$4.81 billion by 2028
The global asphalt additive market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% from US$3.30 billion in the year 2021 to US$4.81 billion in 2028.
The asphalt additives market is being driven by increasing road construction and infrastructure projects, particularly in developing countries, technological advancements, and rising usage in roofing.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new market study on the Global Asphalt Additive Market which is forecasted between 2023 and 2028 has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence. The global asphalt additives market was valued at US$3.30 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% to reach US$4.81 billion by 2028.
Some of the prime factors propelling the global asphalt additives market growth include increasing road construction, infrastructure projects, particularly in developing countries, technological advancements, and increasing usage in roofing. Asphalt additives are chemicals added to asphalt to improve its performance and quality. These additives may be synthetic or natural, and they are employed in a variety of applications including roofing, and construction.
Collaborations and technological advancements are driving the global asphalt additives market growth. For instance, Aggregate Industries launched a reduced carbon asphalt Foamix® in September 2022. It is 100% recyclable and ideal for constructing and repairing new or existing highways. Further, the Expert Council of the Foundation approved a loan under the federal-regional program – Development Projects for the company Plastkor for the production of asphalt additives in August 2022. The total approved amount was 68.4 million rubles. Through this approval, the company will launch the production of polymer modifiers for crushed stone-mastic asphalt concrete mixture.
The asphalt additive market is segmented into emulsifiers, polymer modifiers, chemical modifiers, rejuvenators, and colored asphalt depending on the type. Polymer emulsifiers are compounds that make it easier for polymer-containing emulsions to develop and stay stable. Emulsions are immiscible liquids that contain microscopic droplets of one liquid distributed in a colloidal suspension of another immiscible liquid. The rising environmental concern, painting concepts, and growing prevalence of interior decoration are also propelling the polymer emulsifier market growth.
Based on application, the market is segmented into road construction and paving, roofing, and airport construction. Roads are still the major transport sector in across the globe and the ongoing road construction and paving projects in several parts of the world are driving the growth of this segment. For instance, the Costa Rica Road Project received additional funding worth $200 million from the Inter-American Development Bank in July 2023.
According to geographical segmentation, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant pace throughout the anticipated period. Various factors attributed to the growth include increased government spending on road construction and other infrastructure projects coupled with growing environmental awareness. New Highway Projects launched in April 2023 are now underway in China. A US$1.07 billion highway will connect Yongjing and Jinping with two lanes in either direction. It will be a 41km highway with 80km/h speeds. Similarly, various road highway projects are being implemented in India, for example, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway of 1382 km is expected to be complete by 2024. These developments are expected to continuously increase in the coming years, propelling global asphalt additives market growth.
The asphalt additive market study includes coverage of BASF SE, Nouryon, DowDuPont, Arkema SA, Honeywell International Inc., Evonik Industries, Huntsman Corporation, Ingevity Corporation, DL Chemical Co., and Sasol Ltd. among other significant market players in the global asphalt additive market.
This report segments the global asphalt additive market on the following basis:
• By Type
o Emulsifiers
o Polymer Modifiers
o Chemical Modifiers
o Rejuvenators
o Colored Asphalt
• By Application
o Road Construction and Paving
o Roofing
o Airport Construction
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Israel
• Saudi Arabia
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Indonesia
• Others
