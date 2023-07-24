Interior Car Accessories Market To Reach US$ 309.2 Billion By 2028

Interior Car Accessories Market

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Interior Car Accessories Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global interior car accessories market size reached US$ 235.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 309.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.58% during 2023-2028.

What is Interior Car Accessories ? :

Interior car accessories are essential elements that enhance comfort, convenience, and aesthetics within the vehicle's cabin. These accessories include seat covers, floor mats, steering wheel covers, sunshades, organizers, and infotainment systems. They improve the overall driving experience and allow drivers and passengers to personalize their space, making journeys more enjoyable. Interior car accessories like car seat cover for infants and pets ensure the safety and security of passengers and pets during travel. Upgrading the interior with new accessories can refresh the appearance and functionality of older vehicles.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

• Car Mate Mfg Co. Ltd

• Classic Soft Trim Inc

• Covercraft Industries

• Grupo Antolin

• Lloyd Mats

• O'Reilly Auto Parts Corporate

• Pecca Group Berhad

• Pep Boys

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Interior Car Accessories Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer interest in personalizing and customizing their vehicles with interior accessories. In line with this, the rising comfort and convenience offered by these accessories are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, interior accessories such as floor mats, seat covers, and dashboard trims allow car owners to express their style and taste, fueling market demand. Apart from this, the rapid technological advancements in materials and fabrics lead to the development of innovative and durable interior car accessories, attracting more consumers.

Moreover, the growing health and wellness awareness catalyzes demand for accessories like air purifiers and ergonomic seat cushions, promoting a more comfortable and healthier driving experience. Besides, the significant growth of e-commerce platforms makes it easier for consumers to discover and purchase a wide variety of interior car accessories, expanding the market reach. Additionally, the strong aftermarket industry and the availability of affordable interior accessories contribute to market expansion.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Type Insights:

• Covers

• Car Mats

• Knobs

• Electronic Accessories

• Car Cushions and Pillows

• Central Locking System

• Others

Vehicle Type Insights:

• Mini

• Hatchback

• Sedan

• SUV/MUV

• Sports-Car

• Others

Distribution Channels Insights:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

