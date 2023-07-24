PHILIPPINES, July 24 - Press Release

July 24, 2023 Bong Go hopeful on inclusion of economic recovery measures in PBBM's 2nd SONA As President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos prepares to deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), Senator Christopher "Bong" Go hopes that this can be an opportunity to highlight concrete steps towards a path of inclusive economic recovery. In an interview after his visit to San Miguel, Bulacan on Tuesday, July 18, Go cited that the COVID-19 pandemic brought about unparalleled challenges to the nation's economy, leading to widespread unemployment, business closures, and disruptions in livelihoods. With the second SONA approaching, Go is optimistic that President Marcos will use this platform to underscore his commitment to uphold the administration's eight-point Philippine Development Plan, which includes food security, supply chain management, energy costs, healthcare and social protection, infrastructure development, green economy, market competition, and entrepreneurship. "Nais ko pong marinig sa ating mahal na Pangulo sa kanyang ikalawang SONA ang mga additional plans niya po for our full and inclusive economic recovery. Dapat po ay walang maiwan na Pilipino lalo na po ang mga mahihirap nating kababayan. Dapat po walang magutom. Importante po ang laman ng tiyan at trabaho po para sa bawat Pilipino," Go urged. Amidst the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring food security for all Filipinos remains a top priority of the Marcos Administration. It is for this reason that the senator advocates for measures that support farmers and promote sustainable agricultural practices. He likewise reiterated his support for the government's vision to boost agricultural productivity and reduce food scarcity in the country by investing in modern farming technologies, irrigation systems, and providing access to credit and markets. Go also supports the government's plan to strengthen local supply chains. As the country continues to grapple with the pandemic's impact, prioritizing healthcare infrastructure and services is crucial, said Go. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go is pushing for increased investments in healthcare facilities, medical equipment, and training for healthcare professionals. "Bilang inyong senador, patuloy akong magsusulong ng mga panukalang batas at susuporta sa mga programa na makakapagpabuti ng ating health system. Ilapit natin sa tao ang serbisyo medikal mula sa gobyerno at siguraduhin nating hindi napapabayaan ang mga higit na nangangailangan, lalo na ang mga mahihirap na mga Pilipino," he also said. Go also stressed that robust infrastructure development is a key driver of economic growth and job creation. The senator also underscored his support for the administration's continued investments in infrastructure projects that improve connectivity, transportation, and overall accessibility. He said these initiatives will not only enhance the country's economic competitiveness but also open new opportunities for businesses and industries to thrive. "Suportado ko naman po ang mga plano ng ating Pangulo. 'Yung Philippine Development Plan ng ating Pangulo, food security, supply chain management, decreasing energy cost and preserving energy security, reducing economic vulnerability from the pandemic by addressing healthcare issues and strengthening social protection, infrastructure development, creating a green economy, strengthening market competition, promoting entrepreneurship lalong-lalo na sa maliliit na negosyante," Go said. Go vowed to increase support for aspiring entrepreneurs to include access to financing, mentorship programs, and streamlined business registration processes. By empowering entrepreneurs, the government can pave the way for a thriving and dynamic business ecosystem, considering that entrepreneurs play a crucial role in driving economic growth and job creation. These measures could include targeted support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), initiatives to provide livelihood opportunities for displaced workers, and the enhancement of social safety nets to protect the most vulnerable members of society. Go authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1594, which aims to institutionalize the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Program. The proposed measure adopts the OTOP Program as a government stimulus program to encourage the growth of MSMEs in the country through the utilization of indigenous raw materials, local traditions and cultures across the country. He said the OTOP Program is a big help to Filipinos who want to start or grow their business, ensuring that they have a stable source of income, which is vital for them to sustain their basic needs. "In fact, mayroon po kaming naipasa sa Senado, itong One Town, One Product program para tulungan po ang mga kababayan nating mga maliliit na negosyante. Dahil majority po sa ating mga negosyante ay maliliit talaga, mga nagnenegosyo para itustos po sa kanilang pamilya, 'yun po ang dapat nating suportahan sa ngayon," the senator cited. Go stressed that by working hand in hand, the government, led by President Marcos, and other advocates like him can pave the way for a future that leaves no Filipino behind in the journey towards progress and prosperity.