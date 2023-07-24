Bong Go eyes realization of proposed Regional Specialty Centers as passed bill awaits PBBM nod

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored the importance of bringing specialized medical services closer to communities by establishing dedicated specialty centers in regional hospitals under the Department of Health (DOH).

In an interview on July 18, after aiding poor residents in San Miguel, Bulacan, Go shared the progress of the measure, saying, "Kulang na lang po ito ng pirma ni mahal na Pangulong (Ferdinand) Marcos (Jr)."

"Priority po ito ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos, na maglalagay po ng mga specialty center sa bawat regional hospital," he added.

The bill aims to distribute specialized medical facilities more equitably across the country, thereby making such services available to a larger number of Filipinos.

For example, under the Act, services provided by the Philippine Heart Center, currently located in Quezon City, will also be available in regional DOH hospitals in cities such as Zamboanga City.

"'Yung pasyente na may karamdaman sa puso, pwede na po doon sa DOH regional hospital kapag may specialty center na sa lugar nila. Hindi na kailangan pumunta pa ng Heart Center sa Maynila," explained Go.

Go further emphasized that the enactment of the measure will not be limited to cardiovascular care, and will include services for a broad range of specialties, including lung care, orthopedics, neonatal care, renal care, cancer care and mental health, making it a comprehensive nationwide healthcare improvement plan.

"It's a multiyear plan po, tuluy-tuloy po ito... so, ipapakalat po ito sa buong bansa... ito pong mga Regional Specialty Centers na itatayo sa bawat regional hospital ng DOH," Go stated.

On May 31, the Senate ratified the Bicameral Conference Report on the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The Act reconciled differing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2212 and House Bill No. 7751 and received wide support from legislators.

As principal sponsor and one of the authors of the Act, Go emphasized the importance of regional specialty centers in enhancing healthcare access for Filipinos.

The initiative to establish Regional Specialty Centers is a key part of the health-related legislative agenda of the Marcos administration and is outlined in the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028.