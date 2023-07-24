Industrial Gases Market Size 2023 Insight, Market Dynamics, New Technologies and Market Forecast - 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Industrial Gases Market offers an [𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑] extensive and thorough analysis of a market, including factors such as market size, trends, competition, growth rate, and segmentation. This analysis results in a market research report that provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into the market's key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges that affect global market growth. The report includes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and market predictions.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:-

Industrial gases are gaseous at room temperature and pressure and serve many common purposes in the everyday world. These gases are transported either in cylinders as a bulk liquid or through a pipeline. The industrial gas industry of the world provides essential products to manufacturers, innovators, and services that are essential to the world economy. In addition, many developing countries are expanding their refining capacity to meet the fuel demand that requires industrial gases for crude refining. For decades, industrial gas companies have assisted producers in the petrochemical landscape to ensure they are able to deliver the levels of product quality and operational safety demanded by changing legislation, environmental regulations, and customer requirements.

According to researchers, the global Industrial gases market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. An increase in the production and consumption of steel and its products globally is one of the primary market driving factors as oxygen and acetylene are extensively used in the steel industry for cutting, welding, melting, etc. The growing demand for industrial gases in petrochemical refining and testing of gas leakage detectors on offshore drilling platforms is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecasted period. Furthermore, a rise in environmental degradation has significantly increased the use of agrochemicals to increase the productivity of the limited arable land. High demand for nitrogen and hydrogen in the production of ammonia, which is a key ingredient of agrochemicals, is another major market driving factor.

According to the World Steel Association, global crude steel production reached 1,869.9 million for the year 2019, out of which 70.7% of steel is produced using the basic oxygen process, which uses pure oxygen to convert a charge of liquid blast-furnace iron and scrap into steel. The basic oxygen process uses very high rates of powdered coal and natural gas injections that require around 300 to 1000 tons of oxygen usage per day in a single furnace.

In April 2019, the World Steel Association released forecasts that show continued growth in global steel demand in 2019 and 2020 at a pace of 1.3% and 1%, respectively. The iron and steel industry is one of the largest users of industrial gases and consumes substantial quantities of oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and hydrogen, and a small but growing amount of carbon dioxide. Oxygen and nitrogen represent the largest share among the industrial gases used in steel manufacturing. Oxygen consumption has grown substantially in recent years, while the use of the other gases has remained relatively constant. The growing trend of the construction industry is further increasing the demand and consumption of steel. The construction industry showed a rise of around 2.5% in 2019, with infrastructure work risen by approximately 13%.

Many major companies in the sector have started to adopt various digital innovations and novel technologies such as data analytics, robotics, artificial intelligence, etc., to seek cost cuts in production. The adoption of advanced technology in the industrial gas sector is expected to grow further in the near future. In Peru, which has more than 100 thousand active Covid-19 cases as of 9th July 2020, the president has ordered industrial plants to ramp up production for medical use or buy oxygen from abroad. He allocated about USD 28 million for oxygen tanks and new plants. Similarly, the government of India has granted permission for manufacturers of industrial oxygen to manufacture and sell the gas for medical use as the country is seeing an escalation in coronavirus cases resulting in higher hospital admissions.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐎𝐢𝐥 & 𝐆𝐚𝐬, 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐥, 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲, 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬. 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐱𝐲𝐠𝐞𝐧, 𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐰, 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, approximately 20 to 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries. Moreover, more than 18 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2018. An increasing number of road injuries and cardiac diseases has also pushed the number of surgeries globally which has boosted the market for medical gases such as oxygen and argon. More than two million people receive medical oxygen per year. According to the National Health Service, around 17.5% of UK hospital patients are receiving oxygen at a given time. Similarly, there is an increase in the consumption of hydrogen gas due to its positive effects on cardiovascular system diseases.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐱𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.

According to International Energy Agency, in recent years, China has shown strong demand growth of industrial gases and has led to the rising supplies from the US, which is expected to push the demand in the coming years. Industrial gases are largely used in steel production; global steel consumption growth picked up by 4.9% in 2018, out of which the largest increase was in China at a growth rate of 7.9%.

