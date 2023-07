Industrial Gases Market Size 2023 Insight, Market Dynamics, New Technologies and Market Forecast - 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Industrial Gases Market offers an [๐Œ๐จ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘] extensive and thorough analysis of a market, including factors such as market size, trends, competition, growth rate, and segmentation. This analysis results in a market research report that provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into the market's key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges that affect global market growth. The report includes comprehensive statistical data on market leaders and market predictions.

Industrial Gases Market Comprehensive Overview:-

Industrial gases are gaseous at room temperature and pressure and serve many common purposes in the everyday world. These gases are transported either in cylinders as a bulk liquid or through a pipeline. The industrial gas industry of the world provides essential products to manufacturers, innovators, and services that are essential to the world economy. In addition, many developing countries are expanding their refining capacity to meet the fuel demand that requires industrial gases for crude refining. For decades, industrial gas companies have assisted producers in the petrochemical landscape to ensure they are able to deliver the levels of product quality and operational safety demanded by changing legislation, environmental regulations, and customer requirements.

According to researchers, the global Industrial gases market is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. An increase in the production and consumption of steel and its products globally is one of the primary market driving factors as oxygen and acetylene are extensively used in the steel industry for cutting, welding, melting, etc. The growing demand for industrial gases in petrochemical refining and testing of gas leakage detectors on offshore drilling platforms is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecasted period. Furthermore, a rise in environmental degradation has significantly increased the use of agrochemicals to increase the productivity of the limited arable land. High demand for nitrogen and hydrogen in the production of ammonia, which is a key ingredient of agrochemicals, is another major market driving factor.

According to the World Steel Association, global crude steel production reached 1,869.9 million for the year 2019, out of which 70.7% of steel is produced using the basic oxygen process, which uses pure oxygen to convert a charge of liquid blast-furnace iron and scrap into steel. The basic oxygen process uses very high rates of powdered coal and natural gas injections that require around 300 to 1000 tons of oxygen usage per day in a single furnace.

In April 2019, the World Steel Association released forecasts that show continued growth in global steel demand in 2019 and 2020 at a pace of 1.3% and 1%, respectively. The iron and steel industry is one of the largest users of industrial gases and consumes substantial quantities of oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and hydrogen, and a small but growing amount of carbon dioxide. Oxygen and nitrogen represent the largest share among the industrial gases used in steel manufacturing. Oxygen consumption has grown substantially in recent years, while the use of the other gases has remained relatively constant. The growing trend of the construction industry is further increasing the demand and consumption of steel. The construction industry showed a rise of around 2.5% in 2019, with infrastructure work risen by approximately 13%.

Many major companies in the sector have started to adopt various digital innovations and novel technologies such as data analytics, robotics, artificial intelligence, etc., to seek cost cuts in production. The adoption of advanced technology in the industrial gas sector is expected to grow further in the near future. In Peru, which has more than 100 thousand active Covid-19 cases as of 9th July 2020, the president has ordered industrial plants to ramp up production for medical use or buy oxygen from abroad. He allocated about USD 28 million for oxygen tanks and new plants. Similarly, the government of India has granted permission for manufacturers of industrial oxygen to manufacture and sell the gas for medical use as the country is seeing an escalation in coronavirus cases resulting in higher hospital admissions.

The global Industrial Gases market is segmented on the basis of Product and End-Use Industry. The End-Use Industry segment is further segmented as Oil & Gas, Metal, Energy, Chemical, Healthcare, Electronics, and Others. Industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, and argon have long been an established aid to medical treatment. Year after year, researchers and technicians continue to discover new, successful applications in the field.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, approximately 20 to 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries. Moreover, more than 18 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2018. An increasing number of road injuries and cardiac diseases has also pushed the number of surgeries globally which has boosted the market for medical gases such as oxygen and argon. More than two million people receive medical oxygen per year. According to the National Health Service, around 17.5% of UK hospital patients are receiving oxygen at a given time. Similarly, there is an increase in the consumption of hydrogen gas due to its positive effects on cardiovascular system diseases.

The market for industrial coatings is consolidated. Some of the key players in the global market are The Linde Group, Air Liquide S.A., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Praxair Inc, Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., among others.

According to International Energy Agency, in recent years, China has shown strong demand growth of industrial gases and has led to the rising supplies from the US, which is expected to push the demand in the coming years. Industrial gases are largely used in steel production; global steel consumption growth picked up by 4.9% in 2018, out of which the largest increase was in China at a growth rate of 7.9%.

