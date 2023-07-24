Submit Release
HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Net income of $18.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted share; return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.49%; return on average stockholders' equity (ROAE) of 16.30%; and return on average tangible common equity (ROATCE)(1) of 19.91%
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $18.8 million; or $0.58 per diluted share; adjusted ROAA(1) of 1.51%; adjusted ROAE(1) of 16.57%; and adjusted ROATCE(1) of 20.23%
  • Asset quality remained strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.21%
  • Net interest margin of 4.16% and net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)(1) of 4.22%

________________________
(1)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $18.5 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $14.1 million, or $0.49 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022.

J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “I had the honor of being named CEO of HBT Financial and Heartland Bank and Trust Company during the second quarter. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Fred Drake, Executive Chairman; the rest of Board of Directors; and our executive team to deliver the consistently solid financial performance to which we are accustomed. I am very pleased with our financial performance for the second quarter of 2023. With a ROAA of 1.49% and a ROATCE of 19.91%, we continue to produce strong returns. Our granular deposit base and excellent credit quality continue to support our strong results. Although we continue to see pressure on deposit pricing, we were able to maintain a solid net interest margin of 4.16%, down only 4 basis points from last quarter. We completed our system conversion for our Town and Country Financial Corporation (“Town and Country”) acquisition and have fully integrated the Town and Country team. We look forward to recognizing the enhanced long-term value provided by the increased scale and new markets that this acquisition has provided.”

Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for acquisition expenses, branch closure expenses, gains (losses) on sale of closed branch premises, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $18.8 million, or $0.58 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2023. This compares to adjusted net income of $19.9 million, or $0.64 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2023, and adjusted net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $48.9 million, an increase of 4.3% from $46.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in earning assets following the Town and Country merger completed on February 1, 2023 and higher yields on interest-earning assets. Partially offsetting this improvement was an increase in funding costs.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income increased 42.2% from $34.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets and the increase in average interest-earning assets following the Town and Country merger.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.16%, compared to 4.20% for the first quarter of 2023, and net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.22% compared to 4.26% for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to higher funding costs with the cost of funds increasing to 0.71% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 0.47% for the first quarter of 2023, which outpaced the increased asset yields which rose by 19 basis points to 4.83%. Acquired loan discount accretion contributed 9 basis points to net interest margin during the second quarter of 2023 and 7 basis points during the first quarter of 2023.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, net interest margin increased from 3.34%. This increase was primarily attributable to higher yields on interest-earning assets. Acquired loan discount accretion contributed 3 basis points to net interest margin, during the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $9.9 million, an increase of 33.3% from $7.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to the absence of realized losses on sales of securities of $1.0 million included in the first quarter of 2023 results as well as a $0.8 million change in the mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment. Additionally, increases in card income of $0.2 million and mortgage servicing income of $0.2 million primarily reflect the addition of Town and Country’s operations for the first full quarter.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased 15.9% from $8.6 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the Town and Country merger with a $0.6 million increase in mortgage servicing income, a $0.2 million increase in card income, and a $0.1 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $34.0 million, a 5.5% decrease from $35.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. Acquisition-related noninterest expenses totaled $0.6 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.1 million during the first quarter of 2023. Excluding acquisition-related noninterest expenses, the $4.6 million increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributable to $0.8 million of legal fees and $0.8 million of accruals related to pending legal matters previously disclosed and incurred during the second quarter of 2023 that were not present in the first quarter of 2023 results. Settlements have been reached with plaintiffs in these matters which are now pending final court approval. Additionally, the second quarter of 2023 results included a full quarter’s impact of Town and Country’s operations.

Relative to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased 42.5% from $23.8 million, primarily attributable to the addition of Town and Country’s operations, additional legal costs and settlement accrual.

Acquisition-related expenses during the first and second quarter of 2023 are summarized below. There were no acquisition-related expenses during the second quarter of 2022. We do not expect material acquisition-related expenses related to Town and Country in subsequent quarters.

    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
    (dollars in thousands)
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   $     $ 5,924  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                
Salaries     66       3,518  
Furniture and equipment     39        
Data processing     176       1,855  
Marketing and customer relations     10       14  
Loan collection and servicing     125        
Legal fees and other noninterest expense     211       1,753  
Total noninterest expense     627       7,140  
Total acquisition-related expenses   $ 627     $ 13,064  
                 

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for credit losses, were $3.24 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $3.20 billion at March 31, 2023 and $2.45 billion at June 30, 2022. The $49.1 million increase from March 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to a $52.8 million increase in commercial and industrial loans driven by new loan fundings and the purchase of $37.0 million of loans from two new strategic partners. The $53.9 million decrease in the construction and development loans was generally driven by the completion of a number of sizeable projects that are now amortizing and have been moved into other real estate loan categories, with the largest being a $29.5 million project that moved to the commercial real estate - non-owner occupied category. Additionally, we received a payoff on a $12.4 million substandard relationship in the commercial real estate - non-owner occupied category.

Deposits

Total deposits were $4.16 billion at June 30, 2023, compared with $4.31 billion at March 31, 2023 and $3.70 billion at June 30, 2022. The $146.0 million decrease from March 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to decreases in balances held in existing retail and business accounts partially offset by a seasonal increase in public fund account balances and the addition of $51.0 million of brokered deposits. Additionally, a higher than historical average net deposit inflow on March 31, 2023, as referenced in our first quarter of 2023 investor presentation, included $36 million related to one account which was withdrawn at the beginning of the second quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $7.5 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared with $6.5 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, and $3.4 million, or 0.14% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The $1.0 million increase in nonperforming loans from March 31, 2023 was primarily attributable to a $1.3 million increase in nonaccrual one-to-four family residential real estate loans.

The Company recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2023. The negative provision for credit losses primarily reflects a $1.1 million decrease in specific reserves, a $1.1 million increase in required reserves driven by growth of the loan portfolio and unfunded commitments, a $0.4 million decrease in required reserves resulting from changes in economic and qualitative factors, a $0.2 million increase in reserves on debt securities available-for-sale, related to one bank subordinated debt security, and net recoveries of $0.1 million.

The Company had net recoveries of $0.1 million, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million, or (0.02)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2023, and net recoveries of $0.1 million, or (0.01)% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses was 1.17% of total loans and 502% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2023, compared with 1.21% of total loans and 595% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 229,502 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $18.07 under its stock repurchase program. The Company’s Board of Directors have authorized the repurchase of up to $15 million of HBT Financial common stock under its stock repurchase program in effect until January 1, 2024. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $9.3 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 67 full-service branches. As of June 30, 2023, HBT had total assets of $5.0 billion, total loans of $3.2 billion, and total deposits of $4.2 billion.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible common equity, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or “should,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies (including effects of inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints); (ii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States), acts of war or other threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine), or other adverse external events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iii) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB or the PCAOB (including the Company’s adoption of CECL methodology); (iv) changes in state and federal laws, regulations and governmental policies concerning the Company’s general business and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (v) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of the Company’s assets (including the impact of LIBOR phase-out); (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies, and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) changes in technology and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, which may include failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and the possibility that transaction costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives or employees; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact of exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xiv) concentrations within our loan portfolio, large loans to certain borrowers, and large deposits from certain clients; (xv) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xvi) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xvii) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xviii) breaches or failures of our information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, and (xix) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing as well as anticipated. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
 
    As of or for the Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income   $ 56,768     $ 51,779     $ 35,757     $ 108,547     $ 69,092  
Interest expense     7,896       4,942       1,384       12,838       2,791  
Net interest income     48,872       46,837       34,373       95,709       66,301  
Provision for credit losses     (230 )     6,210       145       5,980       (439 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     49,102       40,627       34,228       89,729       66,740  
Noninterest income     9,914       7,437       8,551       17,351       18,594  
Noninterest expense     33,973       35,933       23,842       69,906       47,999  
Income before income tax expense     25,043       12,131       18,937       37,174       37,335  
Income tax expense     6,570       2,923       4,852       9,493       9,646  
Net income   $ 18,473     $ 9,208     $ 14,085     $ 27,681     $ 27,689  
                               
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.58     $ 0.30     $ 0.49     $ 0.88     $ 0.96  
Earnings per share - Diluted     0.58       0.30       0.49       0.88       0.95  
                               
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 18,772     $ 19,859     $ 13,836     $ 38,631     $ 26,063  
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (1)     0.59       0.64       0.48       1.23       0.90  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (1)     0.58       0.64       0.48       1.22       0.90  
                               
Book value per share   $ 14.15     $ 14.02     $ 12.97              
Tangible book value per share (1)     11.58       11.45       11.90              
                               
Shares of common stock outstanding     31,865,868       32,095,370       28,831,197              
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding     31,980,133       30,977,204       28,891,202       31,481,439       28,938,634  
                               
SUMMARY RATIOS                              
Net interest margin *     4.16   %   4.20   %   3.34   %   4.18   %   3.21  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)(2)     4.22       4.26       3.39       4.24       3.26  
                               
Efficiency ratio     56.57   %   65.27   %   54.97   %   60.74   %   55.96  
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)(2)     55.89       64.43       54.22       59.99       55.23  
                               
Loan to deposit ratio     77.91   %   74.13   %   66.23   %          
                               
Return on average assets *     1.49   %   0.78   %   1.32   %   1.15   %   1.29  
Return on average stockholders' equity *     16.30       8.84       14.92       12.73       14.23  
Return on average tangible common equity * (1)     19.91       10.45       16.25       15.31       15.45  
                               
Adjusted return on average assets * (1)     1.51   %   1.69   %   1.29   %   1.60   %   1.22  
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (1)     16.57       19.08       14.66       17.77       13.40  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (1)     20.23       22.55       15.96       21.36       14.55  
                               
CAPITAL                              
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     15.03   %   15.11   %   16.76   %          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     13.12       13.16       14.59              
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio     11.78       11.79       13.36              
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.07       10.29       10.05              
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.06       8.98       8.85              
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     7.54       7.45       8.18              
                               
ASSET QUALITY                              
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for credit losses     (0.01 ) %   (0.02 ) %   (0.01 ) %   (0.01 ) %   (0.10 )
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses     1.17       1.21       1.01              
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses     0.23       0.20       0.14              
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.21       0.20       0.15              

________________________
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


 
HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Statements of Income
 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME   (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Loans, including fees:                              
Taxable   $ 47,149     $ 42,159     $ 27,843     $ 89,308     $ 54,649  
Federally tax exempt     1,040       952       679       1,992       1,341  
Securities:                              
Taxable     6,518       6,616       5,663       13,134       10,312  
Federally tax exempt     1,162       1,197       1,138       2,359       2,178  
Interest-bearing deposits in bank     781       739       420       1,520       579  
Other interest and dividend income     118       116       14       234       33  
Total interest and dividend income     56,768       51,779       35,757       108,547       69,092  
                               
INTEREST EXPENSE                              
Deposits     4,323       2,374       506       6,697       1,075  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     34       38       8       72       17  
Borrowings     2,189       1,297       1       3,486       2  
Subordinated notes     469       470       469       939       939  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     881       763       400       1,644       758  
Total interest expense     7,896       4,942       1,384       12,838       2,791  
Net interest income     48,872       46,837       34,373       95,709       66,301  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     (230 )     6,210       145       5,980       (439 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     49,102       40,627       34,228       89,729       66,740  
                               
NONINTEREST INCOME                              
Card income     2,905       2,658       2,714       5,563       5,118  
Wealth management fees     2,279       2,338       2,322       4,617       4,611  
Service charges on deposit accounts     1,919       1,871       1,792       3,790       3,444  
Mortgage servicing     1,254       1,099       661       2,353       1,319  
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     141       (624 )     366       (483 )     2,095  
Gains on sale of mortgage loans     373       276       326       649       913  
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities           (1,007 )           (1,007 )      
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities     7       (22 )     (153 )     (15 )     (340 )
Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets     (97 )     (10 )     (7 )     (107 )     33  
Gains (losses) on other assets     109             (43 )     109       150  
Income on bank owned life insurance     147       115       41       262       81  
Other noninterest income     877       743       532       1,620       1,170  
Total noninterest income     9,914       7,437       8,551       17,351       18,594  
                               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                              
Salaries     16,660       19,411       12,936       36,071       25,737  
Employee benefits     2,707       2,335       1,984       5,042       4,428  
Occupancy of bank premises     2,785       2,102       1,741       4,887       3,801  
Furniture and equipment     809       659       623       1,468       1,175  
Data processing     2,883       4,323       1,990       7,206       3,643  
Marketing and customer relations     1,359       836       1,205       2,195       2,056  
Amortization of intangible assets     720       510       245       1,230       490  
FDIC insurance     630       563       298       1,193       586  
Loan collection and servicing     348       278       278       626       435  
Foreclosed assets     97       61       31       158       163  
Other noninterest expense     4,975       4,855       2,511       9,830       5,485  
Total noninterest expense     33,973       35,933       23,842       69,906       47,999  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE     25,043       12,131       18,937       37,174       37,335  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     6,570       2,923       4,852       9,493       9,646  
NET INCOME   $ 18,473     $ 9,208     $ 14,085     $ 27,681     $ 27,689  
                               
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.58     $ 0.30     $ 0.49     $ 0.88     $ 0.96  
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.58     $ 0.30     $ 0.49     $ 0.88     $ 0.95  
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING     31,980,133       30,977,204       28,891,202       31,481,439       28,938,634  
                                         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
Consolidated Balance Sheets
                   
    June 30,    March 31,      June 30, 
    2023      2023      2022
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks   $ 28,044     $ 35,244     $ 25,478  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks     81,764       141,868       134,553  
Cash and cash equivalents     109,808       177,112       160,031  
                   
Interest-bearing time deposits with banks           249        
Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value     822,788       854,622       924,706  
Debt securities held-to-maturity     533,231       536,429       548,236  
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value     3,152       3,145       3,103  
Equity securities with no readily determinable fair value     2,275       1,980       1,952  
Restricted stock, at cost     11,345       4,991       2,813  
Loans held for sale     8,829       5,130       5,312  
                   
Loans, before allowance for credit losses     3,244,655       3,195,540       2,451,826  
Allowance for credit losses     (37,814 )     (38,776 )     (24,734 )
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses     3,206,841       3,156,764       2,427,092  
                   
Bank owned life insurance     23,594       23,447       7,474  
Bank premises and equipment, net     65,029       65,119       51,433  
Bank premises held for sale     35       235       319  
Foreclosed assets     3,080       3,356       2,891  
Goodwill     59,876       59,876       29,322  
Intangible assets, net     22,122       22,842       1,453  
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value     20,133       19,992       10,089  
Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries     1,614       1,614       1,165  
Accrued interest receivable     19,900       20,301       14,263  
Other assets     62,158       56,617       32,324  
Total assets   $ 4,975,810     $ 5,013,821     $ 4,223,978  
                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,125,823     $ 1,218,888     $ 1,028,790  
Interest-bearing     3,038,700       3,091,633       2,673,196  
Total deposits     4,164,523       4,310,521       3,701,986  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     38,729       34,919       51,091  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     177,572       75,183        
Subordinated notes     39,435       39,415       39,356  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     52,760       52,746       37,747  
Other liabilities     51,939       50,939       19,989  
Total liabilities     4,524,958       4,563,723       3,850,169  
                   
Stockholders' Equity                  
Common stock     327       327       293  
Surplus     294,875       294,441       222,087  
Retained earnings     241,777       228,782       212,506  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (70,662 )     (62,175 )     (52,820 )
Treasury stock at cost     (15,465 )     (11,277 )     (8,257 )
Total stockholders’ equity     450,852       450,098       373,809  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,975,810     $ 5,013,821     $ 4,223,978  
                   
SHARE INFORMATION                  
Shares of common stock outstanding     31,865,868       32,095,370       28,831,197  
                         


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
                         
    June 30,    March 31,      June 30, 
    2023      2023      2022
    (dollars in thousands)
LOANS                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 385,768     $ 333,013     $ 249,839  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     303,522       317,103       228,997  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied     882,598       854,024       656,093  
Construction and land development     335,262       389,142       332,041  
Multi-family     375,536       362,672       269,452  
One-to-four family residential     482,442       482,732       325,047  
Agricultural and farmland     259,858       243,357       230,370  
Municipal, consumer, and other     219,669       213,497       159,987  
Loans, before allowance for credit losses   $ 3,244,655     $ 3,195,540     $ 2,451,826  
                         
PPP LOANS (included above)                        
Commercial and industrial   $ 22     $ 25     $ 2,823  
Agricultural and farmland                 9  
Total PPP Loans   $ 22     $ 25     $ 2,832  


    June 30,    March 31,      June 30, 
    2023      2023      2022
    (dollars in thousands)
DEPOSITS                        
Noninterest-bearing   $ 1,125,823     $ 1,218,888     $ 1,028,790  
Interest-bearing demand     1,181,187       1,270,454       1,162,292  
Money market     730,652       662,088       581,058  
Savings     657,506       738,719       654,953  
Time     469,355       420,372       274,893  
Total deposits   $ 4,164,523     $ 4,310,521     $ 3,701,986  


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   June 30, 2022  
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Cost*		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Cost*		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Cost*		  
    (dollars in thousands)  
ASSETS                                                  
Loans   $ 3,238,774     $ 48,189   5.97 % $ 3,012,320     $ 43,111   5.80 % $ 2,467,851     $ 28,522   4.64 %
Securities     1,384,180       7,680   2.23     1,411,613       7,813   2.24     1,422,096       6,801   1.92  
Deposits with banks     84,366       781   3.71     92,363       739   3.24     240,692       420   0.70  
Other     8,577       118   5.52     7,425       116   6.33     2,809       14   2.07  
Total interest-earning assets     4,715,897     $ 56,768   4.83 %   4,523,721     $ 51,779   4.64 %   4,133,448     $ 35,757   3.47 %
Allowance for credit losses     (39,484 )               (33,301 )               (24,579 )            
Noninterest-earning assets     299,622                 274,870                 177,433              
Total assets   $ 4,976,035               $ 4,765,290               $ 4,286,302              
                                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                  
Liabilities                                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $ 1,224,285     $ 683   0.22 % $ 1,230,644     $ 458   0.15 % $ 1,159,077     $ 144   0.05 %
Money market     675,530       1,516   0.90     634,608       935   0.60     582,016       110   0.08  
Savings     687,014       189   0.11     709,862       178   0.10     661,661       52   0.03  
Time     447,146       1,935   1.74     356,779       803   0.91     284,880       200   0.28  
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,033,975       4,323   0.57     2,931,893       2,374   0.33     2,687,634       506   0.08  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     34,170       34   0.40     39,619       38   0.38     51,057       8   0.07  
Borrowings     173,040       2,189   5.07     113,896       1,297   4.62     440       1   1.34  
Subordinated notes     39,424       469   4.78     39,403       470   4.83     39,346       469   4.79  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     52,752       881   6.70     47,586       763   6.50     37,738       400   4.26  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,333,361     $ 7,896   0.95 %   3,172,397     $ 4,942   0.63 %   2,816,215     $ 1,384   0.20 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,145,089                 1,121,365                 1,072,883              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     43,080                 49,316                 18,673              
Total liabilities     4,521,530                 4,343,078                 3,907,771              
Stockholders' Equity     454,505                 422,212                 378,531              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,976,035               $ 4,765,290               $ 4,286,302              
                                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)         $ 48,872   4.16 %       $ 46,837   4.20 %       $ 34,373   3.34 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           715   0.06           702   0.06           598   0.05  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)         $ 49,587   4.22 %       $ 47,539   4.26 %       $ 34,971   3.39 %
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.88 %             4.01 %             3.27 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,382,536               $ 1,351,324               $ 1,317,233              
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.41                 1.43                 1.47              
Cost of total deposits               0.41 %             0.24 %             0.05 %
Cost of funds               0.71               0.47               0.14  

________________________
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
                                   
    Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022  
                           
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Cost *		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Yield/
Cost *		  
    (dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                                  
Loans   $ 3,126,173     $ 91,300   5.89 % $ 2,487,320     $ 55,990   4.54 %
Securities     1,397,821       15,493   2.24     1,372,284       12,490   1.84  
Deposits with banks     88,343       1,520   3.47     305,053       579   0.38  
Other     8,004       234   5.89     2,775       33   2.43  
Total interest-earning assets     4,620,341     $ 108,547   4.74 %   4,167,432     $ 69,092   3.34 %
Allowance for credit losses     (36,410 )               (24,340 )            
Noninterest-earning assets     287,314                 171,624              
Total assets   $ 4,871,245               $ 4,314,716              
                                   
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                  
Liabilities                                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                                  
Interest-bearing demand   $ 1,227,447     $ 1,141   0.19 % $ 1,151,495     $ 286   0.05 %
Money market     655,182       2,451   0.75     590,098       231   0.08  
Savings     698,375       367   0.11     655,645       102   0.03  
Time     402,212       2,738   1.37     297,706       456   0.31  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,983,216       6,697   0.45     2,694,944       1,075   0.08  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     36,879       72   0.39     52,050       17   0.07  
Borrowings     143,632       3,486   4.89     470       2   1.01  
Subordinated notes     39,414       939   4.81     39,335       939   4.82  
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts     50,183       1,644   6.61     37,730       758   4.05  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,253,324     $ 12,838   0.80 %   2,824,529     $ 2,791   0.20 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,133,292                 1,075,387              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     46,181                 22,466              
Total liabilities     4,432,797                 3,922,382              
Stockholders' Equity     438,448                 392,334              
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 4,871,245                 4,314,716              
                                   
Net interest income/Net interest margin (1)         $ 95,709   4.18 %       $ 66,301   3.21 %
Tax-equivalent adjustment (2)           1,417   0.06           1,127   0.05  
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (2) (3)         $ 97,126   4.24 %       $ 67,428   3.26 %
Net interest rate spread (4)               3.94 %             3.14 %
Net interest-earning assets (5)   $ 1,367,017               $ 1,342,903              
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities     1.42                 1.48              
Cost of total deposits               0.33 %             0.06 %
Cost of funds               0.59               0.14  

________________________
*       Annualized measure.
(1)   Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(2)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%.
(3)   See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(4)   Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.


HBT Financial, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Summary
                           
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,   
    2023      2023      2022  
    (dollars in thousands)  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS                          
Nonaccrual   $ 7,534     $ 6,508     $ 3,248    
Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1)     1       10       182    
Total nonperforming loans     7,535       6,518       3,430    
Foreclosed assets     3,080       3,356       2,891    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 10,615     $ 9,874     $ 6,321    
                           
Allowance for credit losses   $ 37,814     $ 38,776     $ 24,734    
Loans, before allowance for credit losses     3,244,655       3,195,540       2,451,826    
                           
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS                          
Allowance for credit losses to loans, before allowance for credit losses     1.17   %   1.21   %   1.01   %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans     501.91       595.82       761.51    
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     501.84       594.91       721.11    
Nonaccrual loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses     0.23       0.20       0.13    
Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for credit losses     0.23       0.20       0.14    
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.21       0.20       0.15    
Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for credit losses, and foreclosed assets     0.33       0.31       0.26    

________________________
(1)   Prior to 2023, excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days and accruing. Such loans totaled $23 thousand as of June 30, 2022.

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,   
       2023        2023      2022      2023      2022  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS   (dollars in thousands)  
Beginning balance   $ 38,776     $ 25,333     $ 24,508     $ 25,333     $ 23,936    
Adoption of ASC 326           6,983             6,983          
PCD allowance established in acquisition           1,247             1,247          
Provision for credit losses     (1,080 )     5,101       145       4,021       (439 )  
Charge-offs     (179 )     (142 )     (159 )     (321 )     (293 )  
Recoveries     297       254       240       551       1,530    
Ending balance   $ 37,814     $ 38,776     $ 24,734     $ 37,814     $ 24,734    
                                 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ (118 )   $ (112 )   $ (81 )   $ (230 )   $ (1,237 )  
Average loans, before allowance for credit losses     3,238,774       3,012,320       2,467,851       3,126,173       2,487,320    
                                 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, before allowance for credit losses *     (0.01 ) %   (0.02 ) %   (0.01 ) %   (0.01 ) %   (0.10 ) %

________________________
*   Annualized measure.

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES   (dollars in thousands)
Loans (1)   $ (1,080 )   $ 5,101     $ 145     $ 4,021     $ (439 )
Unfunded lending-related commitments (1)     650       509             1,159        
Debt securities     200       600             800        
Total provision for credit losses   $ (230 )   $ 6,210     $ 145     $ 5,980     $ (439 )

________________________
(1)   Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets
                                 
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,   
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net income   $ 18,473     $ 9,208     $ 14,085     $ 27,681     $ 27,689    
Adjustments:                                
Acquisition expenses (1)     (627 )     (13,064 )           (13,691 )        
Gains (losses) on sales of closed branch premises     75             (18 )     75       179    
Realized gains (losses) on sales of securities           (1,007 )           (1,007 )        
Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment     141       (624 )     366       (483 )     2,095    
Total adjustments     (411 )     (14,695 )     348       (15,106 )     2,274    
Tax effect of adjustments     112       4,044       (99 )     4,156       (648 )  
Less adjustments, after tax effect     (299 )     (10,651 )     249       (10,950 )     1,626    
Adjusted net income   $ 18,772     $ 19,859     $ 13,836     $ 38,631     $ 26,063    
                                 
Average assets   $ 4,976,035     $ 4,765,290     $ 4,286,302     $ 4,871,245     $ 4,314,716    
                                 
Return on average assets *     1.49   %   0.78   %   1.32   %   1.15   %   1.29   %
Adjusted return on average assets *     1.51       1.69       1.29       1.60       1.22    

________________________
*       Annualized measure.
(1)   Includes recognition of an allowance for credit losses on non-PCD loans of $5.2 million and an allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $0.7 million in connection with the Town and Country merger during the first quarter of 2023.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30, 
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Numerator:                              
Net income   $ 18,473     $ 9,208     $ 14,085     $ 27,681     $ 27,689  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (11 )     (5 )     (17 )     (16 )     (34 )
Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 18,462     $ 9,203     $ 14,068     $ 27,665     $ 27,655  
                               
Adjusted net income   $ 18,772     $ 19,859     $ 13,836     $ 38,631     $ 26,063  
Earnings allocated to participating securities (1)     (10 )     (13 )     (17 )     (23 )     (32 )
Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted   $ 18,762     $ 19,846     $ 13,819     $ 38,608     $ 26,031  
                               
Denominator:                              
Weighted average common shares outstanding     31,980,133       30,977,204       28,891,202       31,481,439       28,938,634  
Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units     99,850       69,947       53,674       84,981       48,688  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares     32,079,983       31,047,151       28,944,876       31,566,420       28,987,322  
                               
Earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.58     $ 0.30     $ 0.49     $ 0.88     $ 0.96  
Earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.58     $ 0.30     $ 0.49     $ 0.88     $ 0.95  
                               
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic   $ 0.59     $ 0.64     $ 0.48     $ 1.23     $ 0.90  
Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted   $ 0.58     $ 0.64     $ 0.48     $ 1.22     $ 0.90  

________________________
(1)   The Company has granted certain restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)
                                           
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,   
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)                                          
Net interest income   $ 48,872     $ 46,837     $ 34,373     $ 95,709     $ 66,301    
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     715       702       598       1,417       1,127    
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 49,587     $ 47,539     $ 34,971     $ 97,126     $ 67,428    
                                           
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)                                          
Net interest margin *     4.16   %   4.20   %   3.34   %   4.18   %   3.21   %
Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1)     0.06       0.06       0.05       0.06       0.05    
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1)     4.22   %   4.26   %   3.39   %   4.24   %   3.26   %
                                           
Average interest-earning assets   $ 4,715,897     $ 4,523,721     $ 4,133,448     $ 4,620,341     $ 4,167,432    

________________________
*   Annualized measure.
(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)
                                           
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,   
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis)                                          
Total noninterest expense   $ 33,973     $ 35,933     $ 23,842     $ 69,906     $ 47,999    
Less: amortization of intangible assets     720       510       245       1,230       490    
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 33,253     $ 35,423     $ 23,597     $ 68,676     $ 47,509    
                                           
Net interest income   $ 48,872     $ 46,837     $ 34,373     $ 95,709     $ 66,301    
Total noninterest income     9,914       7,437       8,551       17,351       18,594    
Operating revenue     58,786       54,274       42,924       113,060       84,895    
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)     715       702       598       1,417       1,127    
Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1)   $ 59,501     $ 54,976     $ 43,522     $ 114,477     $ 86,022    
                                           
Efficiency ratio     56.57   %   65.27   %   54.97   %   60.74   %   55.96   %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1)     55.89       64.43       54.22       59.99       55.23    

________________________
(1)   On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share
                           
    June 30,    March 31,      June 30,   
    2023      2023      2022  
    (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Tangible common equity                          
Total stockholders' equity   $ 450,852     $ 450,098     $ 373,809    
Less: Goodwill     59,876       59,876       29,322    
Less: Intangible assets, net     22,122       22,842       1,453    
Tangible common equity   $ 368,854     $ 367,380     $ 343,034    
                           
Tangible assets                          
Total assets   $ 4,975,810     $ 5,013,821     $ 4,223,978    
Less: Goodwill     59,876       59,876       29,322    
Less: Intangible assets, net     22,122       22,842       1,453    
Tangible assets   $ 4,893,812     $ 4,931,103     $ 4,193,203    
                           
Total stockholders' equity to total assets     9.06   %   8.98   %   8.85   %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     7.54       7.45       8.18    
                           
Shares of common stock outstanding     31,865,868       32,095,370       28,831,197    
                           
Book value per share   $ 14.15     $ 14.02     $ 12.97    
Tangible book value per share     11.58       11.45       11.90    


 
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,
Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity
                                           
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,   
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022  
    (dollars in thousands)  
Average tangible common equity                                          
Total stockholders' equity   $ 454,505     $ 422,212     $ 378,531     $ 438,448     $ 392,334    
Less: Goodwill     59,876       49,352       29,322       54,643       29,322    
Less: Intangible assets, net     22,520       15,635       1,597       19,097       1,720    
Average tangible common equity   $ 372,109     $ 357,225     $ 347,612     $ 364,708     $ 361,292    
                                           
Net income   $ 18,473     $ 9,208     $ 14,085     $ 27,681     $ 27,689    
Adjusted net income     18,772       19,859       13,836       38,631       26,063    
                                           
Return on average stockholders' equity *     16.30   %   8.84   %   14.92   %   12.73   %   14.23   %
Return on average tangible common equity *     19.91       10.45       16.25       15.31       15.45    
                                           
Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity *     16.57   %   19.08   %   14.66   %   17.77   %   13.40   %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity *     20.23       22.55       15.96       21.36       14.55    

________________________
*       Annualized measure.


