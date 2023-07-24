Cara Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to report second quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.



To participate in the conference call, please register here. Registrants will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

A live audio webcast and archived replay of the call will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has Phase 3 programs ongoing for the treatment of pruritus in patients with advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. In addition, the Company has initiated a Phase 2/3 program of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annie Spinetta

6 Degrees

973-768-2170

aspinetta@6degreespr.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Iris Francesconi, Ph.D.

Cara Therapeutics

203-406-3700

investor@caratherapeutics.com



