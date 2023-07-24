AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc. Announces Opening of Its Newest Location In San Jose

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt® Technologies, Inc., (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced the opening of its newest center in San Jose, California. The new opening increases the company’s center count to 26 locations throughout the United States, Canada and the UK.



AirSculpt® is a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at AirSculpt locations. The minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

“We’re excited to bring AirSculpt to San Jose,” said Todd Magazine, Chief Executive Officer at AirSculpt® Technologies. “San Jose is our second northern California location and our fifth California location overall, adding to our Sacramento, San Diego, Beverly Hills and Orange County offices. The addition of San Jose speaks to the demand for AirSculpt’s premium experience among Californians.”

The San Jose location is easily accessible from San Francisco and Oakland. The new office is located at 500 South Winchester Blvd, Suite 10 in San Jose and can be reached at (408) 889 5755.

More than 40,000 AirSculpt cases have been performed in AirSculpt’s premium locations throughout the U.S, Canada and the United Kingdom. For additional information about scheduling a virtual or in-person consultation at any of the 26 centers, visit airsculpt.com.

About AirSculpt®

