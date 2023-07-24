Mobile Payments Market by Size, with CAGR 28.5% & Revenue at USD 4519325 Million with (2023-2030)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Payments Market Research Report (2023-2030) explains the market size, market characteristics and focuses on key developments, major players, & trends. Mobile Payments Market detailed analysis of industry is mainly cover by Application (Retail, Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Education), by Type (Proximity Payment, Remote Payment, Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)) Region Forecast in upcoming years. This report offers a comprehensive examination of the Mobile Payments market empowering companies with valuable insights to make well-informed decisions regarding their business strategies and identify promising avenues for expansion.

The Mobile Payments study encompasses an evaluation of the market's potential, challenges, threats, and both driving and restraining factors. Additionally, the research examines the growth potential by identifying and evaluating threats presented by emerging players, competing goods and services, and the overall competitive landscape.

Mobile Payments Market Outlook

The Mobile Payments market revenue was 1003817 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 4519325 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 28.5% during 2020-2025. Mobile payment generally refer to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device. Instead of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards, a consumer can use a mobile to pay for a wide range of services and digital or hard goods. Although the concept of using non-coin-based currency systems has a long history,it is only recently that the technology to support such systems has become widely available.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Mobile Payments industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Mobile Payments. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the industry chain and marketing chain and describes the leading companies.

Top Manufactures Listed In the Mobile Payments Market Report are:-

Zelle

Apple Pay

Venmo

Starbucks Corporation

Alipay

Rambus

Square

Visa Inc

Samsung Group

PayPal

Paydiant

Paytm

General Motors Company

Mastercard

Amazon.com, Inc

Skrill

Google

Intuit

Mobile Payments Market Based on Type

Proximity Payment

Remote Payment

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS)

Mobile Payments Market Based on Applications

Retail

Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Education

Mobile Payments Market Insights:

The objective of this report is to provide an extensive analysis of the global Mobile Payments market, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative assessments. It aims to assist readers in formulating business strategies, evaluating their competitive position, analysing the market landscape, and making well-informed decisions regarding Mobile Payments market. The report presents forecasts and estimations of market size in terms of sales volume and revenue (in USD millions) for the period from 2023 to 2030, with 2022 as the base year.

The Mobile Payments market is comprehensively segmented based on product type, application, players, and region. Furthermore, the report includes profiles of key competitors in the industry, their market rankings, and a discussion on technological advancements and new product developments.

Regional Analysis of Mobile Payments Market Report

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Detailed TOC of the Mobile Payments market:

1 Mobile Payments Market Overview

2 Mobile Payments market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Mobile Payments Market Landscape by Player

5 Global Mobile Payments Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Mobile Payments Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Mobile Payments Sales and Revenue Region Wise

8 Global Mobile Payments Market Forecast

9 Industry Outlook

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

Continued…

