Bhutan achieves another historical milestone: Elimination of endemic Rubella from the country – July 24, 2023

The Ministry of Health is pleased to share the news that Bhutan received the official statements from the Southeast Asia region of the World Health Organization on the elimination of Rubella, a highly contagious disease that causes serious illness and irreversible birth defects in newborns of women infected during pregnancy.

The announcement follows recommendations made by the Regional Verification Commission for Measles and Rubella Elimination which met in Bangkok, Thailand, in June. After reviewing the data provided by Bhutan, the Regional Verification Commission concluded that Bhutan had interrupted transmission of endemic rubella virus for more than 36 months, thus qualifying Bhutan for the Elimination status.

Today, while congratulating Bhutan, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director WHO South-East Asia said, “Strong government leadership and steadfast commitment of health care workers, volunteers and partners, and community participation have been critical to implementation of strong vaccine-preventable disease surveillance and increasing access to immunization services,”

In 2003, the endemic outbreak of fibril rashes occurred in most of districts across the country during which approximately 35% of the tested samples were confirmed rubella positive cases. Following the confirmed cases, a retrospective data search revealed the presence of Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS). Thus, following a regional and national expert consultation after the outbreak, in 2006 rubella vaccination was introduced in the country.

“Today marks a historic achievement in the public health milestones for Bhutan. On a personal note, the elimination of rubella is a result of profound blessing of their Majesties, collective will of our people and dedication of our health fraternity who are working across the country and making a difference every day. Although the last 36 months were challenging for the obvious reason to achieve the ambitious targets, we did not deter from our collective aspiration to achieve the ambitious target of elimination. Our mutual aspiration and commitment towards accelerating the health and wellbeing of our mothers and children offered the much-needed motivation to the achieve elimination status” Dasho Dechen Wangmo, Health Minister.

“The elimination of rubella by Bhutan is a remarkable feat achieved through a collaborative involvement of the government, healthcare workers, partners and communities. Bhutan’s success with elimination of rubella, a highly contagious viral disease that causes serious illness and irreversible birth defects in newborns of women infected during pregnancy, is a shining example of how nations can improve overall health outcomes through effective implementation of proven strategies and interventions. WHO congratulates the Ministry of Health on this achievement and remains committed to support Bhutan in its efforts to promote health and well-being for all.” WR, WHO country office

In recognizing this momentous accomplishment, the Ministry of Health extends its gratitude to all the healthcare professionals, expert groups, and development partners, who have provided valuable support and technical expertise throughout Bhutan’s journey towards this achievement.

Looking ahead, Bhutan remains committed to sustaining the elimination status of rubella through our continued efforts.

