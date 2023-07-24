Packaged Food Market Size, Share, Industry Trends and Report Analysis 2023-2028

Packaged Food Market

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global packaged food market share, size, trends, and Report forecasts.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry Overview of Packaged Food Market

Packaged food encompasses food items designed for convenience and distributed for consumption. They are available in several forms, such as boxes, plastic containers, and tin cans, depending on their physical attributes and consistency. Packaged food offers various advantages, including protection against barriers and contamination, portion control, preservation of shape and quality, and prevention of spillage and tampering. They convey important information regarding expiration dates, nutritional content, pricing, and the origin of the packaged products. Packaged food is readily available in numerous retail outlets, which include supermarkets, hypermarkets, online platforms, and local shops. Consequently, they are in extensive demand across the globe.

How Big Is the Packaged Food Market?

The global packaged food market size reached US$ 2,259 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3,696 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05% during 2023-2028.

Request a free sample of report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/packaged-food-market/requestsample

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The packaged food market is primarily driven by the expanding food retail sector and the growing consumption of ready-to-eat food products across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing urbanization, evolving consumer dietary patterns, and a rising population of working women are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the implementation of initiatives by regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to promote clean-label packaged food products without harmful chemical additives is further stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the elevating popularity of on-the-go healthy snacks, including meat snacks, cereals, and granola bars is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the inflating investments of key players in research and development activities to enhance product shelf-life and introduce anti-microbial packaging materials, the escalating focus on developing lightweight packaging solutions to reduce transportation costs and carbon emissions is observed, and the introduction of biodegradable, nanofabrication, and flexible packaging are expected to fuel the packaged food market in the coming years.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Bakery Products

• Dairy Products

• Beverages

• Breakfast Products

• Meals

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retail Stores

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Indonesia

• Others

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Others

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Others

• Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

• Conagra Brands Inc.

• Danone S.A.

• General Mills Inc.

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• JBS S.A.

• Kellogg Company

• Maple Leaf Foods Inc

• Nestle S.A

• PepsiCo Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Tyson Foods Inc.

• WH Group Limited.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6048&method=1

Related Report:

Emergency Food Market Report 2023-2028 | (Download Free Sample Report)

Food Packaging Equipment Market Report 2023-2028 | (Request Free Sample Report)

Europe Superfoods Market Report 2023-2028 | (Ask for Free Sample Report)

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.