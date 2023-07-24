ADAS Market with Revenue at 190260 Million USD with CAGR of 19.07% till 2030

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ADAS Market Research Report give analysis of business development growth opportunities, Trend till 2030. ADAS market detailed analysis is mainly cover by Application [Passenger car, Commercial vehicle], & by Type [Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection System, Park assistance, Lane Departure Warning System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Front Lights, Others]. By providing a study of the market landscape, this report equips companies with the information they need to make informed decisions about their business strategies and potential areas of growth.

Furthermore, the report delivers precise estimations regarding the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), market share, and market size of key regions and countries. It encompasses an extensive study of the ADAS Market, encompassing aspects such as size, growth, share, trends, consumption, segments, applications, and forecasts up to 2030. With a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis, our research provides comprehensive insights into the global ADAS Market.

𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

The ADAS market revenue was 66762 Million USD in 2019, and will reach 190260 Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of 19.07% during 2020-2025. ADAS is a vehicle-based intelligent safety system installed to keep drivers safe and accident-free while operating their vehicles by the channel of complex real-time embedded systems.

This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the ADAS industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of ADAS. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the industry chain and marketing chain and describes the leading companies.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:-

Hitachi Ltd

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo

Ficosa International S.A.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autoliv Inc

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Mobileye NV

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Elektrobit Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Magna International

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Mando Corp.

Gentex Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Tass International

Continental Ag

𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: -

The ADASs market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors driving and limiting the industry's growth, employing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies. This enables readers and users to obtain trustworthy information about the market. Moreover, the report is advantageous for businesses of various sizes as it assists in defining their commercial strategies. Additionally, the report presents statistical data in a simplified format.

The ADAS market report evaluates several factors including production capacity, logistics, historical performance, supply and demand, and their regional dynamics. Furthermore, the report analyses significant aspects such as industry processes, import and export scenarios, research and development activities, and cost structures. It also estimates figures for consumption demand and supply, production costs, gross profit margins, and product selling prices.

𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

The study encompasses analysis of industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Recent trends and developments within the ADAS market are discussed.

The competitive landscape and strategies of key players are examined.

Promising growth prospects in potential niche segments and regions are explored.

Historical, current, and projected market size is assessed in terms of value.

The ADAS market undergoes a comprehensive analysis.

An overview of the regional outlook for the ADAS market is presented.

𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗦 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁

The global economy has been significantly influenced by the impact of COVID-19, leading to direct changes in ADAS market dynamics, disruptions in supply chains, and economic repercussions for businesses and financial markets. Our research team closely monitors the global situation and predicts that the market will present profitable prospects for producers in the post-COVID-19 era. The purpose of this report is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the current economic decline and the specific effects of COVID-19 on the industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

𝐌𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐒 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

1 ADAS Market Overview

2 ADAS market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

3 Players Profiles

4 Global ADAS Market Landscape by Player

5 Global ADAS Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global ADAS Market Analysis by Application

7 Global ADAS Sales and Revenue Region Wise

8 Global ADAS Market Forecast

9 Industry Outlook

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

Continued…

