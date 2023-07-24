Daseke, Inc. Schedules Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Call on August 3, 2023

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (or the “Company”), today announced that it will hold a conference call Thursday, Aug 3rd at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the financial and operational results of its second quarter, ended June 30, 2023.



Participants are encouraged to join via a listen-only mode with this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q4wahgpq.

For participants that prefer to dial in by phone, please register with this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe6ea3802e6cd432dbbb420ab13f73300. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number as well as a PIN to enter the event. A participant may re-register for the conference call in the event of a lost dial-in number or PIN.

Accompanying presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor webpage at investor.daseke.com. A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after the event on the Investor webpage, under the Events and Presentations tab.

