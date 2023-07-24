Tert-Butanol Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2023–2032

Reports And Data

Tert-Butanol Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The tert-butanol market had a valuation of USD 1.35 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. The expansion of the market revenue can be attributed primarily to the rising demand for tert-butanol as a solvent and intermediate in diverse applications within the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries. The growth in tert-butanol demand is further fueled by the increasing prominence of end-use sectors like paints and coatings, plastics, and rubber.

One of the key drivers behind the tert-butanol market's growth is the escalating global demand for pharmaceuticals. Tert-butanol serves as a vital intermediate in the production of pharmaceutical products such as ibuprofen, naproxen, and other pain relievers. The pharmaceutical industry has been experiencing rapid expansion, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, which is expected to drive the demand for tert-butanol in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the cosmetic industry is anticipated to contribute to the demand for tert-butanol due to its use as a solvent in the manufacturing of various personal care items such as hair sprays, sunscreens, and fragrances. The surge in disposable incomes and evolving lifestyles have led to an increased demand for personal care products, particularly in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil, thus fostering the need for tert-butanol.

The growth of the chemical industry is another significant factor driving the tert-butanol market. Tert-butanol is employed as a solvent in the production of diverse chemicals, including esters, ethers, and alkyl halides. The escalating demand for these chemicals in various end-use industries like paints and coatings, plastics, and rubber is expected to drive the demand for tert-butanol.

Furthermore, the tert-butanol market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for biofuels. Tert-butanol is utilized as a blending agent in the production of gasoline and biofuels, which serve as cleaner alternatives to conventional fossil fuels. The growing awareness regarding environmental issues and the need for reducing greenhouse gas emissions are projected to drive the demand for biofuels, consequently stimulating the demand for tert-butanol.

Nevertheless, certain factors impede the market growth of tert-butanol, such as the availability of cheaper substitutes and fluctuating prices of raw materials. The emergence of substitutes like ethanol, which is increasingly used as a solvent, is anticipated to limit the growth of the tert-butanol market.

In summary, the global tert-butanol market is expected to undergo substantial growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand from the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and chemical industries, as well as the expansion of end-use sectors like paints and coatings, plastics, and rubber. The market growth is further driven by the rising demand for biofuels. However, factors such as the availability of cheaper substitutes and fluctuating raw material prices pose restraints on the market's growth.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• Merck KGaA

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

• Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

• Tokyo Kasei Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• Nanjing Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd.

Factors Driving the Tert-Butanol Market

The tert-butanol market is being propelled by several key factors.

1. Increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry: Tert-butanol serves as a crucial intermediate in the production of pharmaceutical products such as painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen. With the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, there is a growing need for tert-butanol.

2. Growing demand in the cosmetic industry: Tert-butanol is utilized as a solvent in the manufacturing of personal care products such as hair sprays, sunscreens, and fragrances. The rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles, especially in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil, have led to an increased demand for personal care items, driving the demand for tert-butanol.

3. Expansion of the chemical industry: Tert-butanol is employed as a solvent in the production of various chemicals, including esters, ethers, and alkyl halides. The demand for these chemicals in industries such as paints and coatings, plastics, and rubber is on the rise, consequently fueling the demand for tert-butanol.

4. Increasing demand for biofuels: Tert-butanol is utilized as a blending agent in the production of gasoline and biofuels, which are gaining prominence as cleaner alternatives to traditional fossil fuels. The growing awareness of environmental issues and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are driving the demand for biofuels and, in turn, increasing the demand for tert-butanol.

Although these driving factors are contributing to the growth of the tert-butanol market, certain challenges such as the availability of cheaper substitutes and fluctuating prices of raw materials need to be considered. Despite these limitations, the market for tert-butanol is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Application Outlook

• Solvent

• Chemical Intermediate

• Fuel Additive

• Others

By End-use Industry Outlook

• Paints & Coatings

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

