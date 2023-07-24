Annexon to Report ARCHER Phase 2 Trial Results in Geographic Atrophy at ASRS 2023

Company to hold investor conference call on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (“Annexon”) (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced the company will present results from the ongoing ARCHER Phase 2 trial in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2023 Annual Meeting taking place July 28 – August 1, 2023 in Seattle.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PT Title: Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration with Intravitreal ANX007: Results of the ARCHER Study

Treatment of Geographic Atrophy Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration with Intravitreal ANX007: Results of the ARCHER Study Presenter: Jeffrey S. Heier, M.D., Director of the Retina Service and Retina Research, Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, and an investigator in ARCHER

Jeffrey S. Heier, M.D., Director of the Retina Service and Retina Research, Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston, and an investigator in ARCHER Session: Dry AMD Symposium 2

Conference Call Information

Annexon management will host a conference call, joined by Dr. Heier, on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. The webcast and accompanying slides will be available under the ‘Events & Presentations’ section on the Investors & Media page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days. Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event here.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to bring game-changing medicines to patients with classical complement-mediated diseases of the body, brain and eye. The classical complement pathway within the immune system, when overactivated, drives inflammation in a host of autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. Annexon is advancing a new class of complement medicines targeting the early classical cascade and all downstream pathway components that contribute to disease, while selectively preserving the beneficial immune functions of other complement pathways. Annexon is rigorously developing a pipeline of diversified product candidates across multiple mid- to late-stage clinical trials, with clinical data anticipated throughout 2023 and beyond.

Contacts:

Investors:

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Strategic Communications

chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

949-903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com