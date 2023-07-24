Rice Husk Ash Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast till 2032

Rice Husk Ash Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market size of rice husk ash reached USD 1.39 billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is primarily attributed to the rising demand for environmentally friendly construction materials and the increasing awareness of the advantages of utilizing rice husk ash in various applications. Rice husk ash is a by-product obtained from burning the outer layer of rice grains, known as rice husk.

The increasing utilization of rice husk ash as a supplementary cementitious material in the construction sector is a key driver for the market revenue growth. Rice husk ash contains a high amount of silica, which reacts with calcium hydroxide to form calcium silicate hydrate, a crucial component of cement. Consequently, it is an ideal material for concrete production, which is widely employed in the construction industry. Moreover, incorporating rice husk ash into concrete production contributes to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, making it an environmentally friendly building material.

Another significant factor propelling the market revenue growth is the growing demand for high-quality silica in industries such as glass manufacturing, ceramics, and refractories. Rice husk ash is an abundant source of amorphous silica, which serves as a raw material in the production of these industries. The global growth of these sectors is expected to drive the demand for high-quality silica, consequently benefiting the rice husk ash market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6498

Rice Husk Ash Market Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• Silica Power Technology Co., Ltd.

• Yihai Kerry Investments Co. Ltd.

• Agrilectric Power, Inc.

• Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd.

• Jasoriya Rice Mill

• Kothari Bio Fuels

• Rescon (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• Amalgamated Plantations Pvt. Ltd.

• Noda Corporation

• Agrasen Industries

• Wadham Energy Limited

Furthermore, the agricultural industry's increasing adoption of rice husk ash as a soil amendment is fueling market revenue growth. Rice husk ash contains essential nutrients like potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which are beneficial for plant growth. Additionally, it improves soil structure, leading to enhanced water retention and aeration, ultimately resulting in improved crop yields.

The market revenue growth is further driven by the expanding usage of rice husk ash in the production of various industrial chemicals, including sodium silicate and activated carbon. The unique chemical composition of rice husk ash makes it a suitable raw material for manufacturing these chemicals, which find applications in sectors such as water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage.

However, the market growth faces obstacles such as the availability of alternative materials and a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of using rice husk ash in various applications. Additionally, the market is highly fragmented, with numerous small-scale producers, posing challenges to market growth.

In conclusion, the rice husk ash market is anticipated to witness steady growth throughout the forecast period, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for eco-friendly construction materials, rising awareness about the advantages of rice husk ash, and the growing need for high-quality silica in various industries. Nevertheless, the market growth may face challenges due to the availability of alternative materials and a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of rice husk ash in diverse applications.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rice-husk-ash-market

Segments covered in the report:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Type Outlook

• Silica

• Sodium

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Building & Construction

• Steel Industry

• Ceramics & Refractory

• Rubber Industry

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6498

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

Explore Trending Report:

Specialty Fertilizers Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/specialty-fertilizers-market

Beauveria Bassiana Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/beauveria-bassiana-market

Thermoform Packaging Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermoform-packaging-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Power and Energy, and Chemicals. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



