Disposable Slippers Market Size Worth US$ 2.31 Billion by 2028, CAGR of 4.36%

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest research report, titled "Disposable Slippers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the disposable slippers market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global disposable slippers market size reached US$ 1.76 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.31 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36% during 2023-2028.

Disposable slippers are single-use footwear designed for temporary use in various settings, particularly where hygiene and convenience are prioritized. These slippers are typically produced from lightweight and disposable materials, such as non-woven fabrics or paper, and are intended to be worn once and discarded. They are commonly used in environments where cleanliness and hygiene are important, such as healthcare facilities, spas, hotels, gyms, and guest houses. The primary purpose of disposable slippers is to provide a sanitary option for individuals to protect their feet and maintain a hygienic environment. They help prevent the transmission of dirt, germs, and contaminants from one area to another. In settings, such as hospitals or healthcare facilities, disposable slippers are often used to minimize the risk of cross-contamination between different areas or patient rooms.

Disposable Slippers Market Trends:

One of the primary drivers is the increasing emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness in various industries. As awareness of the importance of maintaining a clean and germ-free environment grows, businesses and establishments across different sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, and travel, are prioritizing hygiene measures. Disposable slippers provide a convenient solution to maintain cleanliness by offering individuals a fresh pair of slippers for each use, minimizing the risk of cross-contamination and the spread of germs, which is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, the convenience factor of disposable slippers also contributes to their market growth. Disposable slippers eliminate the need for laundering, maintenance, and storage. They are lightweight, portable, and easily disposable, providing a hassle-free solution for businesses and individuals. The cost-effectiveness of disposable slippers, as they do not require cleaning or replacement, is another factor propelling their adoption.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Appearus Product Corp.

• Boca Terry

• Caractere Paris

• Dispowear Sterite Company

• Guest & Hospitality World

• SerrentiS GmbH

• Stitch India Clothing Company Pvt. Ltd.

• Sumit Footcare

• Symon Surgicals Corporation

• Yangzhou Haicheng Shoes Co. Ltd.

Material Insights:

• Terry

• Waffle

• Non-woven

• Velour

• Cotton and Cotton Blends

• Others

Application Insights:

• Hotel

• Spa and Wellness Centre

• Hospitals

• Residential

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Wholesale

• Retail Outlets

• Online

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

