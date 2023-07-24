Armor Materials Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Growth & Forecast till 2028

armor materials

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Armor Materials?

Armor materials are specialized substances used to provide protection against various forms of physical threats, including ballistic impacts, explosions, and projectiles. They are designed to withstand and dissipate the energy generated during an attack, minimizing the potential damage to the wearer. They are manufactured from a wide variety of durable and flexible materials, such as ballistic fibers, ceramic composite materials, metallic alloys, and composites. They have high tensile strength and energy absorption capabilities, making them ideal for bulletproof vests and helmets. They have exceptional hardness and fracture resistance, making them effective against high-velocity armor-piercing projectiles.

How big is the Global Armor Materials Market?

The global armor materials market size reached US$ 12.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2023-2028.

Global Armor Materials Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for armor materials in defense and security applications represents one of the crucial factors supporting the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising advancements in material science and technology leading to the development of lightweight and high-performance armor materials, offering enhanced protection without compromising mobility, are strengthening the growth of the market. In addition, the growing threat of terrorism and the need for robust personal protective equipment (PPE) for maintaining border security is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing development of cutting-edge armor materials with superior ballistic and impact resistance properties is bolstering the growth of the market.

Global Armor Materials Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

• Avon Rubber p.l.c.

• CeramTec TopCo GmbH

• CoorsTek Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Saab AB

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, type, protection type and application.

Breakup by Type:

• Metals and Alloys

• Ceramics

• Composites

• Para-Aramid Fibers

• Ultra-High-Molecular-Weight Polyethylene

• Fiberglass

• Others

Breakup by Protection Type:

• Airborne Ballistics

• Blasts and Explosion

Breakup by Application:

• Aerospace

• Body Armor

• Civil Armor

• Marine Armor

• Vehicle Armor

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

