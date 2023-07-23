RSIPF farewell late Dekyi in a sending out service in Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have farewelled late Stephen Dekyi in a sending out service conducted at All Saint Parish Church in Honiara on 21 July 2023.

Dekyi is the Director of the RSIPF Fire and Rescue Services who died on 14 July 2023 during a scenario training exercise at Hells Point.

The late director is a long serving officer of the RSIPF. He joined the RSIPF on 30 October 1994 and served under the Fire services department for 29 years.

The 51-year-old director who was born at Manuopo clinic on 20 March 1972 hails from Tuwo village, Fenualoa district, Reef Islands in Temotu Province.

Dekyi has experienced in the field of fire services for the past 29 years during his career as a firefighter until he passed away. His work ethics accelerated him to the level of directorship position at Fire and Rescue Services of the RSIPF.

He attended a number of training sessions as he continued with his career in the RSIPF Fire Services and received Commissioners’ commendation on professionalism and dedication to duty during the Festival of the Pacific Arts Police Operation.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau, “We value so much the contribution of late Police Superintendent Dekyi. The length of time he served the RSIPF was highly commendable and honoured by all ranks and file of RSIPF for his service to protect life and property and maintain law and order.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “It is sad to note that his unfortunate heart health condition caught up to him and took away his life. His passing away is not a great loss to family and friends but indeed a great loss to the RSIPF.”

Mr Mangau says, “Late Dekyi will be long remembered by officers of the RSIPF. Salute him for his services to the RSIPF and his soul rest in eternal peace with the lord.”

The body of the late Dekyi was airlifted to his home for final resting place.

//End//

ADF and RSIPF Police Brass Band provide easy march music while the casket was carried to the Church

Friends and relative pay their respect to late Dekyi

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police National Security and Correction Services pay her respect to late Dekyi

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau pay his respect to late Dekyi

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau presented the eulogy of late Dekyi

RSIPF Fire and Rescue officers carry the casket of late Dekyi in to All Saint Church

RSIPF Fire and Rescue Service officers pay respect to late Dekyi

RSIPF Officers attention while the casket of late Dekyi carried to the Church

-RSIPF Press