RAMSI’s 20th Anniversary, a celebration of partnership and respect

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP was among guests at this afternoon’s programs honouring the 20th anniversary of the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands, ‘Operation Helpim Fren.’

RAMSI (2003-2017) is a partnership between the Government and people of Solomon Islands and fifteen contributing countries of the Pacific family to restore law and order, rebuild government and economic institutions and instil a safe and secure business environment during the country’s ethnic conflict.

Prime Minister Sogavare participated in the combined church service at St. Barnabas Cathedral in Honiara this afternoon.

Celebration theme: ‘Seek Peace and Pursue it.’

The National Government used the opportunity to extend its deep appreciation and acknowledgment to RAMSI’s ‘Operation Helpim Fren’ for living up to its name.

In its dark days, God gave wisdom and guidance to the country’s leaders who invited RAMSI to assist in the restoration of the country’s peace and law and order.

Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Hon. Anthony Veke who delivered a statement on behalf of the government during the commemoration program acknowledged the hard work of the pacific family who served under RAMSI, some even lost their lives in the course of their duty.

“Convey to all RAMSI contributing countries, governments and people our heartfelt thanks and appreciation.”

Minister Veke affirmed, the Pacific Regional spirit will be upheld, Solomon Islands remain a part of the regional family.

“This is a celebration of partnership and respect,” he concluded…….. Ends////………

