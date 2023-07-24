High Performance Fibers Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry will Reach At a CAGR of 7.4% by 2031

The high performance fibers are widely used in electronics & communication and aerospace industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- High-performance fibers are those that are engineered for specific uses that require exceptional strength, stiffness, heat resistance, or chemical resistance. Increase in demand from various end use industries for their high impact resistant, non-abrasive, vibrations and shock absorbent properties has boosted the growth of market. It is expected that rise in technical developments in the use of additive manufacturing in aerospace production would open up new opportunities for the demand for high-performance fibers in the forecast period.

The high performance fibers market size was valued at $11.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Due to lockdown and various other issues regarding production, the demand for high performance fibers in automotive and aviation industry is reducing drastically, which tends to reduce the consumption of high performance fibers, and is thus constraining the high performance fibers market growth.

During the pandemic, various manufacturers in the high performance fibers market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. In addition, lack of technology also constricted supply of machines of high performance fibers. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of high performance fibers companies.

However the number of players in the high performance fibers industry are expanding their business and acquiring companies to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

Top Runners:

The key players profiled in the high performance fibers market report include Cytec Industries Inc., E.I.du Pont Nemours and Company, Freudenberg Performance Materials, Huvis Corporation, Indorama Ventures, Kermel S.A, Kolon Industries, Koninklike Ten Cate NV (Netherlands), Kureha Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Owens Corning, PB Performance Products, Inc. (U.S.), Sarla Performance Fiber Ltd, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Toyobo Co.LTD, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.Ltd.

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the high performance fibers market analysis is conducted across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

