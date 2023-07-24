Self-healing Concrete Market Research Report for Business Growth at a CAGR of 26.4% by 2025

Europe self-healing concrete market is projected to generate the highest market revenue, owing to deployments in the construction industries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-healing concrete is a material, which is capable of repairing itself back to the original state. Specific group of alkali-resistant spore-forming bacteria related to the genus Bacillus is selected for this purpose. Bacterial concrete refers to a new generation concrete in which selective cementation by microbiologically-induced CaCO3 precipitation that serves as the remediation of micro-cracks. Self-healing concrete contains bacteria genus Bacillus that are active by contact with moisture or water and then use the calcium lactate as a food source, and produces limestone. As a result, these limestones fills the cracks leading to self-repair for the damage. These bacterias can survive in alkaline nature of concrete and lie dormant within the concrete for up to two hundred years.

The global self-healing concrete market size was valued at $216,720.0 thousand in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,375,088.0 thousand by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Europe dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, accounting for the highest share of the global market.

The civil infrastructures segment secured the highest share in the market in 2017, and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The global self-healing concrete market is segmented based on type, end users, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into intrinsic healing, capsule based healing, and vascular healing. Based on end user, it is divided into residential and commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructure. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Moreover, factors such as reduction of maintenance costs, repair, and service of concrete structures are expected to provide growth opportunities across the globe.

Key Segments:

By Type

• Intrinsic healing

• Capsule based healing

• Vascular healing

By End User

• Residential and Commercial

• Industrial

• Civil Infrastructure

Top Runners:

Fescon, Avecom N.V., Basilisk, Comercializadora Espanola De Innovaciones Y Materiales, COWI A/S, Acciona Infraestructureas S.A., Devan-Micropolis

