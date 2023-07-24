Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market at a CAGR of 7.3% Upsurge to Reach $6,692.3 million by 2025

Owing to rapid urbanization and alarming water pollution level demands Water quality monitoring system.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Water quality monitoring system is a process of monitoring and sampling water quality. It includes measuring and analyzing various pollutants such as oils, petrochemicals, asbestos, lead, mercury, phosphates, and nitrates. These systems are implemented in quality estimation of groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and laboratory applications. The water quality monitoring system consists of sensors such as temperature sensor, pH sensor, dissolved oxygen, and turbidity sensor, which detect the parameters related to pollutants. These sensors are used to identify pH, inorganic compounds, organic materials, and other pollutants.

The global water quality monitoring systems market was valued at $3,815.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $6,692.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2018 to 2025. The pH sensors segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for more than 30.9% share in 2018 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The growth of the global water quality monitoring systems market is driven by rise in awareness about clean water in urban population. Increase in prevalence of waterborne diseases boosts the demand for water quality monitor systems across the world. Thus, these factors are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the key players operating in the market. However, water quality monitoring equipment is expensive, and its maintenance & operation costs are very high. Lack of understanding and awareness about contaminated water in rural places restricts the growth of the global water quality monitoring systems market. Rise in disposable income of consumers increases the development opportunities in this market.

Key Segments:

By COMPONENTS

pH sensors

DO sensors

Temperature sensors

Turbidity sensors

Others

By APPLICATION

Utility

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

Top Players:

Prominent players, such as Danaher Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, General Electric Company, Horiba, Ltd., OAKTON Instruments, Pentair, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Uponor, and Xylem Inc., have adopted new product launch as their key strategy to expand their market foothold.

Key Findings of the Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market:

• In 2017, the pH sensor segment dominated the global water quality monitoring systems market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR

of 7.7% during the forecast period.

• The DO sensor segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

• Based on application, the residential segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific generated $732.3 million revenue in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.

• Asia-Pacific is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are expected to

drive the Asia-Pacific water quality monitoring systems market during the forecast perio