Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to present at Bioshares

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to advise our Chief Executive Officer, Steven Lydeamore will be presenting at the 17th Bioshares Biotech Summit in Hobart, Australia on July 24th.

A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com  

About Immuron
Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


