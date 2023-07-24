Global Warming Solutions Strengthens Board with Addition of Legendary Veteran Business Leader Dick Simon

/EIN News/ -- Temecula, CA, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: GWSO), a leading developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change, today announced the appointment of accomplished entrepreneur Dick Simon to its Board of Directors.

Simon brings over 50 years of business leadership experience spanning motorsports, yachting, and finance. As an IndyCar team owner and driver, he qualified for the iconic Indianapolis 500 17 times. His business accomplishments include growing an insurance company from the ground up to over $100 million in sales and spearheading a motorcycle manufacturer's capital raise and expansion.

"We're thrilled to have Dick lend his broad experience in managing high-growth companies to GWSO," said Michael Pollastro, CEO-GWSO. "His guidance will be invaluable as we scale our climate solutions globally."

After retiring as a driver, Simon focused on building his IndyCar team and securing sponsorships. He promoted over $20 million annually in sponsorships and built an organization of hundreds of employees. Simon has also served as CEO of an insurance holding company, Vice President of Investor Relations for a motorcycle manufacturer, and founded several companies.

"I'm passionate about tackling climate change, and GWSO has proven green technologies I'm excited to help expand," said Simon. "I look forward to working with the team to drive meaningful environmental impact."

Simon brings decades of leadership acumen, business development skills, and sustainability commitment to the GWSO Board. His well-rounded expertise will help accelerate GWSO's growth and mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through innovative solutions.

Michael Pollastro

Chief Executive Officer

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company’s mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.





You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.gwsogroup.com