Operating Room Equipment Market 2023: Global Industry Share, Top key players, Revenue & Forecast 2028

Operating Room Equipment Market Report

The growing number of surgeries globally, along with the introduction of technological innovations and advancements in medical devices

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Operating Room Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028." The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global operating room equipment market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Operating Room Equipment Market?

The global operating room equipment market size reached US$ 34.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 48.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

What is Operating Room Equipment?

Operating room equipment comprises surgical tables, operating lights, anesthesia machines, surgical instruments, surgical microscopes, and patient monitoring systems that are used during surgical procedures in healthcare centers. It facilitates safe and efficient surgical procedures and enhances the well-being of the patients. It assists in improving surgical precision and reducing the risks of infections while providing workflow management. As it is widely utilized for image-guided procedures, robotic surgery, telesurgery, and cardiovascular surgery, the demand for operating room equipment is increasing across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the operating room equipment industry?

At present, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, as they offer less pain and reduce long hospital stays, represents one of the primary factors supporting the market growth.

Additionally, governing agencies of various countries are investing in healthcare facilities to enhance the infrastructure, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing number of surgical procedures due to the increasing prevalence of various diseases among individuals is positively influencing the market.

Moreover, the rising demand for enhanced patient care systems is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of operating room equipment, as they provide flexibility and ease of handling to surgeons, is contributing to the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Anesthesia Devices

• Endoscopes

• Operating Room Tables and Lights

• Electrosurgical Devices

• Surgical Imaging Devices

• Patient Monitors

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

MIZUHO Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Skytron LLC

STERIS Corporation

Stryker Corporation.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

