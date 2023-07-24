Specialty Resin Market Size is projected to reach USD 33.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%

Reports And Data

The global specialty resin market size was USD 20.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 33.5 billion by 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Specialty Resin Market Overview

The global specialty resin market had a size of USD 20.6 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow significantly, reaching a value of USD 33.5 billion by 2032. This growth is anticipated to be driven by a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period. The main factor fuelling the market's revenue expansion is the increasing demand for specialty resins in various end-use sectors, such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and electronics. These industries are seeking environmentally friendly and sustainable materials, which has led to the rising popularity of specialty resins.

Specialty resins find extensive applications in the construction sector, where they are utilized to manufacture high-performance adhesives, sealants, and coatings. The construction industry's focus on energy efficiency and sustainability has fueled the demand for these products. Moreover, as construction activities continue to grow, especially in developing countries like China and India, the demand for specialty resins is expected to experience further growth in the forthcoming years.

Specialty Resin Market Segments

The global specialty resin market exhibited a significant market size of USD 20.6 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow steadily over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. During this period, the market is expected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Based on this growth trajectory, the market is anticipated to reach a substantial revenue value of USD 33.5 billion by the year 2032.

The analysis of the specialty resin market is grounded on historical data from the years 2020 and 2021, serving as the basis for estimation in the year 2022. The forecast period extends from 2022 to 2032, during which the market is expected to experience substantial growth in terms of revenue, measured in USD billion.

This comprehensive report provides in-depth coverage of various aspects related to the specialty resin market. It encompasses detailed revenue forecasts, insights into company rankings, an assessment of the competitive landscape, identification of growth factors, and an exploration of emerging trends within the industry.

The report is segmented based on Resin Type Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook. This segmentation allows for a more nuanced understanding of the market dynamics and the factors driving growth in specific resin types and applications across different regions.

One of the primary drivers for the market's growth is the rising demand for specialty resins in key end-use sectors, including construction, automotive, aerospace, and electronics. These industries are increasingly seeking environmentally benign and sustainable materials, thereby fueling the popularity of specialty resins.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/specialty-resin-market

Specialty Resin Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, BASF announced the expansion of its production capacity for Ultramid® polyamide (PA) and Ultradur® polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) at its Schwarzheide site in Germany, with a total investment of €70 million. The expansion was aimed at meeting the growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and electrical industries.

• In 2021, Dow Inc. announced the launch of its new DOWSIL™ EA-3838 Fast Adhesive, a fast-curing, two-part epoxy adhesive designed for automotive assembly and other industrial applications. The new adhesive was developed to offer improved bonding performance, durability, and flexibility.

• In 2020, Celanese Corporation announced the acquisition of Nouryon'sredispersible polymer powders business for $1.15 billion. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Celanese's portfolio of specialty polymer products and strengthening its position in the construction chemicals market.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6502

Specialty Resin Market: Competitive landscape

The global specialty resin market is characterized by fierce competition, with a considerable number of large and medium-sized companies dominating a significant portion of the market revenue. To bolster their market position, these major players are implementing a variety of strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and continuous efforts to develop, test, and introduce more effective and innovative products. As a result, the competition in this industry remains intense, driving companies to continually enhance their offerings and expand their presence in the market.

Among the prominent companies featured in the global specialty resin market report, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Solvay S.A., and Wacker Chemie AG are at the forefront of this competitive landscape. These companies are leaders in the specialty resin market and play a pivotal role in shaping the industry's direction and growth.

Arkema S.A. is known for its comprehensive range of specialty resins that cater to various industrial applications. Similarly, BASF SE is a major player with a diverse portfolio of specialty resins, leveraging its global presence and research capabilities to drive innovation and meet customer demands effectively.

Browse more Reports:

Aviation Adhesives and Sealants Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aviation-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Antifouling Coatings Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/antifouling-coatings-market

Medical Device Coatings Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-device-coatings-market

Metal Cleaning Chemicals Market-https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/metal-cleaning-chemicals-market

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6502

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.