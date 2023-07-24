Global Chemical Warehousing Market Registered for Revenue Worth US$ 16.2 Bn in 2022; says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Chemical Warehousing Market to Gain CAGR of 3.8% over 2023 -2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chemical warehousing is a critical component of the chemical industry, providing safety, compliance, efficient supply chain management, and value-added services. By meeting the specialized storage needs of hazardous substances, chemical warehousing ensures the responsible handling and distribution of chemicals, contributing to a safer and more sustainable chemical supply chain. Chemical warehousing facilities are equipped with specialized infrastructure, such as spill containment systems, ventilation, and fire suppression measures, to mitigate potential hazards associated with chemical storage. These precautions protect both workers and nearby communities.
Chemical warehousing market can be classified into two main types based on the ownership and usage of the warehouses: shared (multi-client) warehouses and dedicated (single client) warehouses. Each type caters to different demands and requirements of the chemical industry:
Shared (Multi-Client) Warehouses:
Shared warehouses are facilities where multiple chemical companies or clients share the same storage space and resources. These warehouses offer a cost-effective solution for small and medium-sized chemical companies or those with varying storage needs. Shared (multi-client) warehouses is witnessing highest CAGR over the forecast period in chemical warehousing market as it allows businesses to split the operational costs, making it more affordable compared to setting up an individual dedicated warehouse. This is particularly beneficial for companies with lower storage requirements or those looking to optimize costs.
Dedicated (Single Client) Warehouses:
Dedicated warehouses are facilities exclusively owned or leased by a single chemical company to store their products. These warehouses cater to larger chemical companies with substantial storage needs and specific requirements. They offer complete control over storage conditions and handling processes. Chemical companies with specific storage requirements or those dealing with sensitive or high-value products prefer dedicated warehouses to ensure their products are stored exactly as per their needs.
In chemical warehousing, inventory management plays a vital role. Accurate tracking and documentation of incoming and outgoing chemicals are essential for efficient operations and compliance with regulatory requirements. This process involves monitoring expiry dates, batch numbers, and ensuring that older chemicals are used or disposed of before newer ones to prevent wastage and potential hazards. In addition to safety concerns, chemical warehousing also focuses on optimizing storage space and handling processes to reduce costs and improve efficiency. This may involve utilizing vertical space through racking systems, implementing automated material handling equipment, and employing advanced inventory management software. Thus, the inventory management category accounted for a significant share in 2022 in the global chemical warehousing market.
Asia Pacific chemical warehousing market accounted for more than 42.4% in 2022. Chemical warehousing trends in the Asia Pacific region are shaped by the region's booming chemical industry and its position as a global manufacturing hub. With the rapid economic growth of countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, the demand for chemicals has surged, leading to a growing need for efficient storage and distribution solutions. As a result, the region has seen an increase in the establishment of modern chemical warehousing facilities equipped with state-of-the-art technology and safety features. Sustainability is emerging as a significant factor influencing chemical warehousing practices in the Asia Pacific. With growing environmental concerns, companies are adopting eco-friendly initiatives, such as energy-efficient practices, waste recycling, and green building designs, to reduce their carbon footprint and align with global sustainability goals. The Asia Pacific region has experienced transformative trends in chemical warehousing market, driven by the region's robust chemical industry, technological advancements, safety concerns, sustainability initiatives, and strategic positioning.
Global Chemical Warehousing Market – Type of Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Certificate Handling
o Sampling
o Packing and product handling
o On site logistics
o Repackaging and damage handling
o Inventory Management
o Others
Global Chemical Warehousing Market – Type of Warehouses Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Shared (Multi-Client) Warehouses
o Dedicated (Single Client) Warehouses
Global Chemical Warehousing Market – Packaging Sizes Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Drums
o Totes
o Pails
o Boxes
o Bags
o Super sacks
o Others
Global Chemical Warehousing Market - Term Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Multi Year
o Annual
o Month to Month
o Daily
Global Chemical Warehousing Market - Temperature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Heated
o Refrigerated
Global Chemical Warehousing Market – Type of Chemicals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o Explosives
o Gases
o Flammable liquids and Combustible Liquids
o Flammable Solids
o Oxidizers and Organic Peroxide
o Poisons
o Radioactive
o Corrosives
o Others
Global Chemical Warehousing Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
List of Key Players of Global Chemical Warehousing Market
o Acropolis Warehousing Inc.
o ADLI Logistics
o American Warehouses
o Anchor 3PL
o Capital Resin Corporation
o DSV
o Hubbard-Hall.
o Rinchem Company, LL
o SolvChem Custom Packaging Division
o Warehouse Specialists, LLC
o WEBER LOGISTICS
o Other Market Participants
