Tongue Cleaner Market Expected to Reach $617.6 Million by 2030-Allied Market Research

Tongue cleaner helps to reduce bad breath by removing the bacteria and Sulphur compound from the surface of the tongue and improve the appearance of the tongue.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Tongue cleaner Market by Material Type, Demographics, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global tongue cleaner market size was valued at $404.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $617.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.Tongue cleaner or tongue scrapper is an oral hygiene tool which is use to clean the tongue. It reduces bad breath by removing the food debris and Sulphur compound from the surface of the tongue and improve the appearance of the tongue. Additionally, Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores and supermarkets, has made tongue cleaner available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the growth of the tongue cleaner market demand.

The outbreak of COVID-19 posed multiple challenges for the oral care industry. Since the end of January 2020, retail stores were closed. Within a month, all countries were affected around the globe by the pandemic and were forced to impose lockdown. Furthermore, in severely affected countries, their retail and production activities were suspended. Strict lockdown policies and certain degree of restrictions were applied with multiple time duration across several countries and geographical areas.

The global tongue cleaner market is segmented into material type, demographics, packaging type, distribution channel, price point, and region. By material, the market is bifurcated into Metal and Plastic.

Depending on demographics, it is categorized into adults and kids. As per distribution channel, it is differentiated into supermarket, online store, retail store, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).

By demographics, the kids segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising oral health issues such as tooth cavity among the children. This in turn has encouraged parents to emphasize on maintain their kid’s oral health including tongue cleaning. This is because avoiding cleaning of tongue the bacteria on the tongue redeposit onto teeth and gums leading to several oral health issues. This in turn has driven the demand for tongue cleaner for kids in the market.

As per sales channel, the online store segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the tongue cleaner forecast period. Online stores are becoming a popular medium for the purchase of oral care products. This is attributed to easy availability of toothpaste and the benefits provided by it such as the information about oral care benefits offered by the product and the facility of home delivery to consumers.

Moreover, increase in penetration of various online portals in developed as well as developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts attract a consumer base to purchase toothpaste and oral care products through online channels.

Key findings of the study

By material type, the metal segment garnered the highest share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance from 2020 to 2030.

On the basis of demographics, the adult segment acquired the highest tongue cleaner market share in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance from 2020 to 2030.

Depending on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020.

Region wise, Europe garnered the maximum share in the tongue cleaner market in 2020, and is expected to dominate the market during the tongue cleaner market forecast period.

