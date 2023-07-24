AI Governance Market Research Identifies Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of AI Regulation | Growing at CAGR of 42.1%

Ethical concerns, regulatory requirements, transparency demands, and global collaboration drive AI governance market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI Governance Market was anticipated to be worth $80.78 million in 2021 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 42.1% from 2022 to 2031 to reach $2.7 billion.

According to the notion of AI governance, ML technologies must be appropriately researched and developed in order to aid humanity in navigating AI systems fairly. By addressing issues connected to the right to knowledge and potential violations, AI governance seeks to close the accountability-ethics gap that has emerged in technological breakthroughs.

There is a growing emphasis on establishing ethical guidelines and regulations for AI development and deployment. AI governance market research reveals that businesses and governments are proactively working to ensure that AI systems are designed and used in a manner that respects privacy, fairness, transparency, and accountability. Companies are adopting ethical AI principles to mitigate biases and discriminatory practices, fostering trust among consumers and stakeholders.

As AI systems become more complex, the need for transparency and explainability has become paramount. AI governance market research highlights the demand for technologies that can provide insights into how AI algorithms arrive at specific decisions or recommendations. Explainable AI solutions are gaining traction to ensure that the decision-making process is understandable, auditable, and free from hidden biases.

The evolving regulatory landscape surrounding AI is influencing how organizations approach AI governance. AI governance market research indicates that governments worldwide are developing new regulations and updating existing ones to address the ethical challenges posed by AI. Organizations are proactively investing in AI governance strategies to comply with these regulations, safeguarding against potential legal and reputational risks.

AI governance is a global concern that requires collaborative efforts and standardized practices. Market research in AI governance shows that industry stakeholders, policymakers, and academics are actively engaging in discussions to establish international AI governance standards. These efforts aim to create a cohesive framework that promotes responsible AI practices while fostering innovation and cross-border cooperation.

The key players profiled in the AI governance market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Inc., QlikTech International AB, TIBCO Software Inc., Meta, SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce, Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Alphabet Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the AI governance industry.

